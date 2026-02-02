Man held for harassing woman near Noida Metro station

Noida: A 34-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed by a 25-year-old mannear the Golf Course Metro station in Noida, said police, adding that the accused had been arrested. People gathered after the woman raised an alarm for help and the accused fled the spot, police said. (Representational image)

A case under sections 74 (assault or criminal force), 75 (sexual harassment), and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the sector 39 police station late Saturday night.

The accused, identified as a resident of Sector 37, was arrested from a Sector 39 locality on Sunday, said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

The victim, a resident of Noida, said in her complaint, “On Friday, around 9:10 pm, when I was returning to my home after alighting from Golf Course Metro station, a man walking ahead of me passed lewd comments and gestures at me.”

“The man also forced me to get sexually involved. After protesting, he touched me inappropriately. I am frightened by this incident,” said the FIR.

People gathered after the woman raised an alarm for help and the accused fled the spot, police added.

The incident took place at the narrow lane next to the Golf Course Metro station gate, where street lights are not installed, said police, adding that further investigation is underway.