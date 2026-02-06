Gurugram, A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two female domestic help along with their male accomplice for approximately two months in a society in Sector 54, police said on Friday. Gurugram: 3-year-old girl sexually assaulted by two women domestic help, male accomplice

Following allegations made by the child's parents, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act at the Sector 53 police station, they added.

According to the police, although the incident occurred between December 2025 and January 2026, the parents reported the matter to the police earlier this week after the girl disclosed her ordeal to her mother.

Consequently, an FIR was filed on Wednesday, and sources said that the domestic workers were detained by the police, though this has not been officially confirmed.

In the FIR, the police identified both women, while the male accomplice has not been named.

A security guard stationed at the society stated that police visited the premises on Tuesday and questioned several residents, adding that both women were taken by the police.

The investigation so far has revealed that one of the domestic workers had recently started working in the girl's home, while the other was employed in a neighbouring apartment. During this time, one of their male colleagues began to touch the child inappropriately, according to the police.

The police have also informed the Child Welfare Committee, which is providing counselling for the girl and her parents. An official noted that a senior doctor counselled the child in the presence of her parents.

"An FIR has been registered, and we are taking this case very seriously. It is too early to provide further details. A thorough investigation is underway, and the accused will be arrested soon," said Inspector Satender Kumar, SHO of the Sector 53 police station.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.