‘Why do so many Indians behave so badly when travelling abroad?’: Traveller slams behavior of fellow tourists in Vietnam

An Indian traveller’s recent trip to Vietnam has sparked a viral conversation about the behaviour of some Indian tourists abroad. In a Reddit post, the traveller detailed several frustrating encounters in Phu Quoc, ranging from "unreal entitlement" on flights to a lack of civic sense in public spaces. The Reddit post about Indians travelling abroad has prompted a series of comments on social media. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Why do so many Indians behave so badly when travelling abroad?” the Reddit user asked, adding they are currently in Vietnam. "I’m an Indian currently travelling in Phu Quoc, Vietnam, and after this trip I’m honestly starting to understand why Indians have such a terrible reputation as tourists abroad. Before anyone jumps in with ‘not all Indians,’ yes obviously. But enough Indians behave badly that the stereotype exists for a reason."

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The traveller highlighted three main issues: extreme entitlement on flights, with passengers mistreating crew; a refusal to adapt to local cuisines or to do basic research; and a persistent habit of littering in public spaces. They argued that these behaviours stem from a fundamental lack of civic sense and a tendency to disrespect service staff and public property.

What did social media say? An individual shared, “Well, I can't agree more. People behave the same at home, so what can we even expect? My mom works as a maid, and the disrespect the aunties show is infuriating. Like, what do you expect? They won't even pay but want us to clean their whole house. Like my mom just wiped the floor, and yes, next comes an uncle with his dirty boots on. I mean, have some common sense. My mom's not a slave; she's just working for what she's getting paid. She’s not entitled to clean up after every individual. ATP, I am fed up with how people treat others and how they easily dirty their surroundings.”

Another added, “Currently, I’m in Vietnam, and it’s embarrassing to see the way Indians behave in public. My wife and I make sure we avoid even looking at the faces of Indians while travelling abroad. The way Indian men ogle and stare at women is so embarrassing, and unfortunately, we Indians are considered perverts by the locals and tourists in the West. Sellers/shopkeepers just dismiss Indians for the way they shout and bargain. I mean, if you can afford lakhs for a trip, why would you be so cheap and save a few hundred by fighting with the sellers? Such indecent and entitled pricks ruin the reputation of Indians who are polite, mindful and follow the rules.”

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A third posted, “Only strict rules and punishment can fix it. Just came back from Dubai, where I lived in Deira, an area dominated by Indians, Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, Filipinos, and tourists from all over the world. Every corner was spotless, and everyone lived in harmony with perfect civic sense. Either these manners should be ingrained in us like they are for the Japanese, or there should be a fear of getting punished.”

A fourth wrote, “I disagree with the part that we were not taught how to behave. In schools, we were always taught good habits, such as not littering, but somewhere along the line, people just stopped giving a fuck. Those who behave irresponsibly do it by choice, because they simply don’t care. It's never because of a lack of knowledge. Heck, I have seen people gathering waste plates outside a bhandara right next to the dustbin. Do you think they didn’t know what a dustbin is for, or that they were not taught to use it? They just don’t care.” The OP responded, “But that's the thing. We are only taught to learn, never to implement, only theory, not practical.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)