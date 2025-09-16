Man in Bhutan calls out fellow Indians for being 'too loud': 'Sometimes I’m ashamed'

A video shared by an Indian traveller in Bhutan has gone viral after he openly criticised fellow Indians for being “too loud” abroad. The clip, posted by Instagram user Stephen T, has sparked a discussion online, with many users agreeing with his comments. The video opens with Stephen filming a tourist spot in Bhutan, where several Indian visitors can be seen posing and clicking pictures. Text on the screen reads: “Unnecessary noise.” The video has sparked mixed reactions. (Instagram/@growithstephen)

He then turns the camera towards himself and says, “Dude, why are Indians so loud? Everywhere they go, it’s just noise. Can’t we just respect the peace of the other country? It just makes it embarrassing for me as well as for other Indians who try to respect the traditions of other countries.”

Stephen then points the camera at his mother and asks, “Am I right? Indians have a very bad habit of being loud everywhere they go, right?” His mother agrees, replying, “Yes, I fully agree.” She then adds, “Sometimes I’m ashamed to be…” to which Stephen responds, “Same, even I am ashamed to be a part of all of this.”

“No wonder people from other countries don’t like the Indian crowd as such,” Stephen captioned the post.

Social media reactions

The video has triggered a wave of responses on social media, with many users echoing Stephen’s sentiment.

“They don’t talk among each other they shout at each other,” one user wrote.

“At this point I'm okay with world being racist towards indians,” commented another.

“Absolutely on point,” remarked a third user.

However, some argued that the issue was not unique to Indians.

One user commented, “Every country has loud people, but only an insecure Indian would target his own for clout and Being loud isn’t embarrassing. Being ashamed of your own roots is,” one user wrote.

“If we are going to generalize then, wait till you encounter American or Chinese tourists. I am not supporting this behaviour but only targeting Indians is not fair,” said another.