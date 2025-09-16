Canadian travel influencer shares her experience on Indian sleeper train: 'Beautiful window into everyday life'

A Canadian woman’s video about her journey on an Indian sleeper train has gone viral on Instagram. The travel influencer, who goes by @nickandraychel on the platform, documented her long-distance train ride in the country and shared tips for others planning a similar experience. “Travelling by train in India is an experience like no other. With over 68,000 km of tracks connecting nearly every corner of the country, it’s a beautiful window into everyday life in India,” she wrote in the caption of the post. The influencer shared practical tips for others considering train travel in India. (Instagram/@nickandraychel)

In the clip, she captured passengers napping on the floor. Once onboard, she highlighted how tickets cost just $12 (around ₹1,000) for a seven-hour ride. She also showed the different amenities provided, including blankets wrapped neatly in brown paper bags. “I actually quite like these trains. They’re very fast, quite efficient,” she remarked.

The woman then went on to try the meal served on board, which included a veggie patty and a toast. She also bought snacks from vendors walking through the compartments.

Tips for train journeys in India

In the caption of the post, the woman offered practical tips for others considering train travel in India. She advised booking tickets well in advance, especially during festivals, and explained the different classes available, from Sleeper Class to AC 1st Class. She revealed that AC 2-Tier was her preferred option, but the clip she shared was from an AC 3-Tier coach.

“Trains can get busy, especially in general seating or unreserved compartments. Keep your belongings secure and try to arrive early to find your seat or berth. Always be respectful of local customs!! Trains are a wonderful mix of locals, travellers, and vendors. Be polite, patient, and open to conversation. Many people are curious, friendly, and happy to chat,” she advised.

The woman also shared her favourite part of the journey, which is the side lower berth. “Train travel in India is all about people-watching, enjoying the landscapes, and glimpses into everyday life. Open windows let you see the beautiful countryside, busy towns, or quiet villages,” she said.

“EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED: Trains can run late, change platforms, or experience delays. Having a flexible attitude is essential for travel in India,” she wrote.

Ending her video with a smile, she summed up her experience. “I love the trains in India. They are definitely the way to see the country,” she said.

How did social media react?

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “This experience looks crazy.”

“Such a wild experience! I only did the buses there and the overnight ones were quite interesting haha,” shared another.

“This is so helpful we’re gonna use all this info for when we go to India!” commented a third user.