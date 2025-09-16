Who is Deedy Das? Ex-Google and Facebook techie becomes partner at Menlo Ventures

Menlo Ventures has promoted Kolkata-born Deedy Das to partner. The promotion comes less than two months after Das joined the venture capital firm, underscoring the increasing reliance on techies amid the AI boom. Deedy Das has been promoted to partner at Menlo Ventures (Menlo Ventures)

A Business Insider piece announcing the promotion described Das as the “Silicon Valley's new AI startup whisperer”. The promotion also comes days after Das appeared on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast.

So who exactly is this man who seems to be everywhere suddenly? Here is all you need to know about Deedy Das:

Who is Deedy Das?

Deedy Das (real name Debarghya Das) is an Indian IT leader, software engineer and venture capitalist.

Early life and education

Das was born in Kolkata, West Bengal in September 1992. When he was three years of age, he and his family moved to the United States, where he attended a school in California.

The family moved back to India in 2002 and Das resumed his education at La Martiniere for Boys in Kolkata, graduating in 2011.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he holds bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science from Cornell University.

Professional career

Deedy Das is the founding team member and engineer at a Series C search startup, Glean. He has also worked at Google and Facebook.

He joined Facebook as a software engineer in New York in 2015. During his year with the social media giant, he helped build UDF Finder and worked on several large scale applied machine learning projects in places, geo, and search.

In 2016, Das joined Google, where he worked on search query understanding, knowledge graph and machine learning.

He was an early employee at the enterprise search company Glean, where his work was instrumental in the startup achieving a $2.2 billion evaluation.

"I've known Deedy for many years," Glean CEO Arvind Jain told Business Insider, "his impact at Glean was significant as a founding engineer — from shaping our products and raising the bar on engineering excellence to mentoring teammates and helping build the culture that carried us through scale."

Besides his stint at the world’s leading tech companies, Das also served as a guest lecturer at IIT Bombay.

Time at Menlo Ventures

Das joined Menlo Ventures as an investor in March 2024. Founded in 1976, it is one of Silicon Valley’s oldest VC firms.

In less than two years, he was promoted to partner at Menlo Ventures. “I’m so thankful for all the people in my life, in particular the founders I've worked with, that have been my support system. Never in a million years did I think that someone from a place few have even heard of would ever be in this position,” Das wrote on X as he announced his promotion.

At Menlo Ventures, his investment focus spans artificial intelligence, enterprise software, machine learning and next-generation infrastructure.