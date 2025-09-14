Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend is Instagram’s latest obsession. Here's everything to know

After the viral 3D figurine edits, social media is again buzzing with a brand-new trend - Vintage Saree AI edits. This nostalgic fashion wave is taking over feeds, with users transforming their photos into cinematic retro-style portraits. Interestingly, like previous viral edits, this one too is powered by Google’s Nano Banana AI Tool. The AI tool allows users to turn ordinary portraits into dramatic vintage looks.(X/@ShreyaYadav___)

How to try Google Gemini Nano Banana AI saree trend yourself?

To join in, users need to log in with their Google account, either through Gemini or ChatGPT.

Step 1: On Gemini, click “Try Image Editing” (look for the Banana icon) to switch to AI editing mode.

Step 2: Upload a clear solo picture where your face is visible.

Step 3: Copy-paste one of the viral prompts circulating online.

And then, within seconds, you’ll have your very own retro Bollywood-style edit, ready to be posted on social media.

What are the viral prompts for the AI saree trend?

For black saree prompt:

“Convert this person into a retro vintage grainy but bright image, black party-wear saree, 90s film aesthetic. She is standing against a solid, deep wall with dramatic shadows and contrast, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere. The environment feels windy and romanticised. Lighting is warm, with golden sunset tones evoking golden hour glow. The background is minimalist and slightly textured. Her expression is moody, calm, yet subtly happy and introspective.”

For white saree prompt:

“Create a 4K HD realistic portrait of a woman in a translucent white polka dot saree with blouse for the reference image. Keep the facial features and smile the same. Small pink flower tucked behind her ear, soft, serene expression, warm light from the right casting a cinematic profile shadow. Pure vintage diva energy.”

Who can take part in the trend?

The saree edit trend is open to everyone. With access to an AI image generator and the right prompts, anyone can recreate the timeless vintage look.