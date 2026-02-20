Indian techie questions future in US after being offered just $3/hour raise: ‘This is insulting’

Amid widespread layoffs and uncertainty in the technology sector, an Indian tech graduate in the United States has sparked debate online after sharing his disappointment over a modest pay raise offer. An Indian techie revealed disappointment over a minimal pay hike. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Taking to Reddit, the techie detailed his journey after completing his Master’s degree. “I graduated with my MS in Computer Science in May 2025 and spent months applying everywhere, barely getting interviews. Eventually, I landed an internship at an MNC. It was lower pay for a HCOL area, and the work was primarily automation or low-code tools, not what I’d hoped for. But it was something,” he wrote.

He added that over six months, he had gained hands on experience with tools such as Azure and SQL, even though the work remained niche. However, what was presented as “good news” by HR left him disheartened.

“Today HR called with ‘good news’: they want to convert me to full-time. But here’s the catch: no H1B sponsorship. They’ll extend my internship until June 2026, then hire me as FT starting July. And with a salary bump of just $3 per hour more than my current internship wage. Basically insulting for someone with an MS degree,” he shared.

The new role, titled “Business Automation Analyst”, further added to his concerns. “The job title is ‘Business Automation Analyst’, not ‘Software Engineer’ or anything that signals strong technical growth. When I heard this, I honestly broke down,” he admitted.

“It feels like they’re explicitly taking advantage of my visa situation and limited options. I’m worried this title and compensation will permanently damage my prospects for landing a real SDE role later. Now I’m questioning whether it’s even worth staying in the US, or if I should just move back to India and restart my career there.”

The post, titled “Stuck in difficult situation and feeling like coming back”, quickly drew responses from fellow users.

Take a look here at the post: