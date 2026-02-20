Indian techie questions future in US after being offered just $3/hour raise: ‘This is insulting’
An Indian techie shared frustration after receiving only a $3 per hour raise offer in the US.
Amid widespread layoffs and uncertainty in the technology sector, an Indian tech graduate in the United States has sparked debate online after sharing his disappointment over a modest pay raise offer.
Taking to Reddit, the techie detailed his journey after completing his Master’s degree. “I graduated with my MS in Computer Science in May 2025 and spent months applying everywhere, barely getting interviews. Eventually, I landed an internship at an MNC. It was lower pay for a HCOL area, and the work was primarily automation or low-code tools, not what I’d hoped for. But it was something,” he wrote.
He added that over six months, he had gained hands on experience with tools such as Azure and SQL, even though the work remained niche. However, what was presented as “good news” by HR left him disheartened.
“Today HR called with ‘good news’: they want to convert me to full-time. But here’s the catch: no H1B sponsorship. They’ll extend my internship until June 2026, then hire me as FT starting July. And with a salary bump of just $3 per hour more than my current internship wage. Basically insulting for someone with an MS degree,” he shared.
The new role, titled “Business Automation Analyst”, further added to his concerns. “The job title is ‘Business Automation Analyst’, not ‘Software Engineer’ or anything that signals strong technical growth. When I heard this, I honestly broke down,” he admitted.
“It feels like they’re explicitly taking advantage of my visa situation and limited options. I’m worried this title and compensation will permanently damage my prospects for landing a real SDE role later. Now I’m questioning whether it’s even worth staying in the US, or if I should just move back to India and restart my career there.”
The post, titled “Stuck in difficult situation and feeling like coming back”, quickly drew responses from fellow users.
Take a look here at the post:
Internet weighs in with mixed advice
Several commenters acknowledged the harsh market conditions while urging patience. “Clearly the company is taking advantage of your situation but if you’re learning on the job then I would recommend staying at the company until you get another offer. Title is just a title! That should not affect your future opportunities,” one user wrote.
Another advised, “Bid your time. Jump the moment you get better deal. Simple.” A third commented, “Job market is terrible.. Be grateful to atleast have a job.” Others offered encouragement, saying, “Grab the opportunity for now and keep trying,” and “I’m sure you’ll find a job and your efforts will pay off. The earning power is incomparable.”
One person shared a similar experience, writing, “I was in a similar situation too a few months back. They offered temporary employment a few months after my internship and graduation.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More