Who is Rini Sampath? Indian-American becomes first South Asian candidate to enter Washington DC Mayor race

Rini Sampath (31), who hails from Theni in Tamil Nadu, has made history by becoming the first South Asian candidate to appear on the ballot for the primary election for Mayor of Washington DC. Rini Sampath makes history as first South Asian candidate for Washington DC Mayor. (https://riniformayor.com/)

The government contractor representing the Democratic Party has centered her campaign around the theme 'Fix the Basics' and the vision of 'A new DC'. Throughout her career, Sampath has focused on enhancing government programs and services for citizens.

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Who is Rini Sampath? At the age of seven, Sampath relocated to the United States with her parents. She has been living in Washington DC for over ten years.

Sampath pursued her studies at the University of Southern California (USC), where she garnered national recognition as the student body president in 2015.

During her tenure at USC, she championed issues related to campus safety, diversity, and student rights, while also voicing her opposition to racism and harassment.

Speaking about the Washington DC Mayor race, she said that this moment held both personal importance and significance for the wider community.

"My priority will be to make sure our city lives up to its basic commitments to our residents, fill the potholes, stop the catastrophic wastewater spill in the Potomac, lower prices, and improve 911 wait times," Sampath stated her campaign website.

“I'll fix what's broken, enforce what's promised, cut what's unfair, and invest in making DC work for everyone because people deserve a Mayor who keeps her word,” she added.

Washington DC is predominantly governed by Democrats, and it has not had a Republican Mayor since the commencement of elections for this position in 1975.

Rini Sampath slams DC government's failures Stressing that she is not a politician, Sampath said, "I don’t owe any special interest groups. It’s time for an outsider who is relentlessly focused on fixing our basic city services. That’s why I’m in the race to be your new Mayor, and I hope we can work together to create a better DC."

Calling out the failures of the DC government, the current leadership's shortcomings became particularly evident during the snowstorm in early February, as residents were unable to exit their homes, people with disabilities found themselves trapped, and employees suffered financial losses due to the city's inability to provide essential services.

When is Washington DC mayoral primary election? The primary election is set for June 16, while the general election is scheduled for November 3.

Janeese Lewis George, Kenyan McDuffie, Gary Goodweather, Robert L Gross, and Rhonda Hamilton are also candidates in the Mayoral race.