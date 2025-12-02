Winter weather advisory issued in Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia and more states

A quick round of snow and mixed precipitation is expected to move across the Washington, DC area overnight, pushing some schools to delay Tuesday’s opening hours. The timing lines up with the morning commute, which forecasters say could be slick in several pockets of Maryland, Virginia, and parts of the West Virginia panhandle. Winter Weather Advisory in place as snow and icy roads force multiple school districts in DC, Maryland and Virginia to delay classes(Representative Image/Unsplash)

Winter weather advisory in effect in some parts of US

The first bands of snow may develop shortly after midnight. The National Weather Service has placed parts of north-central and northern Maryland, along with the West Virginia panhandle, under a Winter Weather Advisory from 3 am to 1 pm Tuesday.

Forecasters expect areas along I-95 to see snow shift to sleet and freezing rain fairly early. Spots north and west of the corridor may hold on to snow longer before the system flips to rain by late morning.

Travel during those hours, according to FOX 5 DC, may be slow and at times hazardous. A quick drop in visibility is also possible.

School districts announce delayed openings

Some districts moved ahead with schedule changes late Monday. Others may add to the list depending on how the early-morning window shapes up, FOX 5 DC reported. Here are the delays announced so far:

Berkeley County Public Schools – Delayed 2 hours

Clarke County Public Schools – Delayed 2 hours

Culpeper County Public Schools – 2-hour delayed arrival

Fairfax Christian School – Delayed 2 hours

Fauquier County Schools – Delayed 2 hours

Fort Detrick – Opening at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday

Frederick County VA Public Schools – 2-hour delayed arrival

Highland School – Delayed 2 hours

Howard County – Delayed 2 hours

Loudoun Country Day School – Delayed 2 hours

Loudoun County Public Schools – 2-hour delayed arrival

Matthew’s Center for Visual Learning – 2-hour delayed arrival

Shenandoah County Public Schools (VA) – Delayed 2 hours

Warren County Schools – Delayed 2 hours

Winchester Public Schools – Delayed 2 hours

Rain is expected to continue after the mix clears out, and colder air will push in through the afternoon. The advisory expires at 1 p.m., but crews in several counties say road conditions may improve only gradually.

More updates are expected soon as officials monitor temperatures and precipitation rates across the region.

FAQs:

Why are schools delayed in DC, Maryland and Virginia?

Schools' delayed start times due to expected snow, sleet, and freezing rain, creating hazardous travel conditions.

How long will the Winter Weather Advisory last?

The NWS Advisory runs from 3 AM to 1 PM Tuesday for parts of Maryland and the WV panhandle.