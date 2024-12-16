Bizarre brown snow falls all over US town, authorities warn residents not to eat it

Residents of Maine in United States are no stranger to snowfall, but usually the snow they encounter is white. This year, the east Maine town of Rumford experienced a rare weather event when brown snow fell all around them, town officials confirmed on Facebook. The mysterious snowfall was caused by a malfunction at a paper mill which released spent black liquor into the air.( @MENewsPhotog)

The mysterious snowfall was caused by a malfunction at a paper mill which released spent black liquor into the air causing the bizarre colouring of the snow. Officials warned residents not to touch the substance or consume it out of curiosity after the found that the snow measured a pH level of 10, making it a skin irritant.

"We are confident that the public safety concerns are minimal at this time. In the meantime, out of an abundance of caution, please avoid ingesting or direct skin contact with the brown snow," Rumford officials told residents in a Facebook post.

Black liquor is a byproduct of the paper production process and photos captured in Maine showed the brown snow spread across an open sports field.

Is brown snow safe?

Although the brown snow is not considered toxic, it is recommended to avoid contact with skin. "We are confident that the public safety concerns are minimal at this time. In the meantime out of an abundance of caution please avoid ingesting or direct skin contact with the brown snow," Rumford officials wrote on Facebook.

The officials in Rumford now plan to notify the local schools to inform children not to play with the snow, and they recommended that pet owners keep their animals away from it as well. Officials said they are hopeful that rain will wash out most of the snow from the area.

