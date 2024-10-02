Rare snowstorm hits Africa, viral videos show lions enjoying snow. Watch

An unusual snowstorm has shocked the citizens of South Africa over the last week. With major highways closed and people stuck inside their homes, a thick blanket of snow has brought the country to a standstill. In a video shared by GG Conservation on Instagram, the big cats can be seen wandering in snow-laden grounds.(Instagram/GGConservation)

A lion sanctuary has shared videos of its feline residents reacting to the incredible snowstorm. In a video shared by GG Conservation on Instagram, the big cats can be seen wandering in snow-laden grounds.

The animals appear mostly unbothered by the snow, but some of them seem confused at the white flakes falling from the sky. "This is Luna and Snowdrop enjoying this new white stuff we hardly ever see. Mother nature can do anything she wants anywhere she wants," the caption of one of the videos read.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Snow is not common in South Africa, but it occurs rarely. The country even has a couple of ski resorts, even though they are not functional.

GG Conservation’s Suzanne Scott, who recorded the lions' reactions to the snow, said the animals were not bothered by the unusual weather but were "intrigued and cautious" of the "novel stuff falling from the skies."

"Unusual heavy snowfall early spring in South Africa so the first time ever we have been able to film the lions in deep snow," she told Yahoo News.

'Lions can handle anything"

Taking to Instagram, the conservation group said that the big cats are "survivors and warriors" that can handle anything, adding that the lions were happy and roaring through the snowstorm. "It was really interesting to see new behaviours in the lions.. who used their shelters and who didn't. Who appeared to love it

and who looked uncomfortable," another post read.

The snow has since disappeared. "We are now back to normal, the snow disappeared as quickly as it came," a post read, showing the lions back to their normal environment.