Watch: Man jumps out of sliding car, narrowly escapes tragedy near snow-covered Atal Tunnel

A chilling video surfaced on Instagram showing cars losing control on snow-covered roads near the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh. The Atal Tunnel, an engineering marvel, connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti Valley and is the world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet. Man jumps out of moving car to escape icy road mishap.(Instagram/@nangalvasi)

The video captures a chaotic scene, with multiple cars skidding out of control on the snowy stretch. In one particularly alarming moment, a white Mahindra Thar loses control and slides backward. The driver, realizing the imminent danger, jumps out of the car and lands perilously close to the front wheel. The driver narrowly escaped what could have been a tragic incident.

Another chilling video, which racked up over 24 million views on Instagram, captured the treacherous roads of Manali, where cars were seen skidding uncontrollably on the icy terrain. One heart-stopping moment showed a vehicle careening precariously close to the edge of a steep gorge, barely avoiding a catastrophic plunge.

Manali and other parts of Himachal Pradesh received significant snowfall on December 9, which has transformed the region into a winter wonderland but also triggered multiple reports of accidents and stranded vehicles. Videos of vehicles skidding on the icy roads have flooded social media, bringing attention to the challenges of driving in such extreme weather.

The dangers of slippery roads were tragically highlighted earlier this month. On Sunday, a 49-year-old tourist from New Delhi, Bhishan Garg, lost his life after his car skidded on an icy road in the Lahaul-Spiti district. According to police, the vehicle was attempting to overtake others stuck in traffic when it lost control and collided with a parked tipper truck. The impact claimed Garg’s life and left three other passengers injured.

HT.com cannot independently confirm the time or location of the video’s recording. However, the clip has taken the internet by storm, quickly going viral across various social media platforms