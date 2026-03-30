‘TINA’ factor, ‘MIGA’ hats at a pro-war Iranian diaspora rally in Washington: Many want return of shah regime, for now

Analogies were heavy with meanings when more than 1,000 people of Iranian descent gathered in the US capital city on Sunday to voice their support for the US-Israel war on Islamic regime-ruled Iran. Modelled on Donald Trump's slogan 'Make America Great Again' — or MAGA, a name also used now for Trump's most radical right-wing supporters — some of these Iranians were wearing caps with the words ‘Make Iran Great Again’ or ‘MIGA’. Trump on war (Amid Farahi/AFP)

Their protest gathering also called for “bringing back” Iran's exiled former crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, whose father was unseated in the Islamic Revolution of 1979 that led to abolition of the monarchy.

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Naz Riz, a 53-year-old attendee wearing a red ‘Make Iran Great Again’ hat, called the conflict in Iran a "rescue operation" by Israel and the United States.

The rally, held on the lawn of the National Mall, not far from the White House, saw a sea of Iranian and American flags, with chants of "USA! USA!" and "Javid shah" ("Long live the shah").

'There is no alternative' Sharita Kord, a 25-year-old nurse from New York City who said she grew up in Iran, told news agency AFP: "I agree with the war, because I think it was the only option.

On whether 65-year-old Pahlavi should take power if the Islamic regime is unseated, she said: "In this situation, you don't have any other choices."

The there-is-no-alternative sentiment — sometimes called ‘the TINA factor’ in politics — was widespread in this gathering.