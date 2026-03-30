Iran war news LIVE: Trump says could take Iran's Kharg Island ‘very easily’; Indian worker killed in Kuwait
Iran war news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Sunday that he could take Iran's Kharg Island “very easily”. Meanwhile, an Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait killed an Indian worker and damaged a building at the site.
- 2 Mins agoTrump says Gulf countries ‘fighting very well’ against Iran
- 13 Mins agoWhat Mojtaba Khamenei said in first message in almost a week
- 25 Mins agoExplosions heard in Iran’s Ray
- 36 Mins agoTrump says could take Iran's Kharg Island ‘very easily’
- 51 Mins agoPakistan says it will host US-Iran talks
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoIran 30 days into internet blackout now
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoUN peacekeeper killed in southern Lebanon
- 1 Hr 14 Mins agoTrump claims US could ‘take the oil’ in Iran
- 1 Hr 18 Mins agoIndian worker killed in Iranian strike in Kuwait
- 1 Hr 33 Mins agoTrump says deal with Iran could be ‘soon’
Iran war news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Sunday that he could take Iran's Kharg Island “very easily”. Meanwhile, an Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait killed an Indian worker and damaged a building at the site. The conflict has put global oil and gas supplies at risk, led to shortages of fertilisers, and affected air travel. Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz has unsettled markets and pushed up prices, as the route carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil trade....Read More
The involvement of the Houthis could add further pressure on global shipping if they resume attacks on vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait off the Red Sea. This route handles roughly 12% of global oil shipments and a significant share of international trade.
Trump says deal with Iran could be “very soon”
Trump said on Sunday that the US-Israel war had achieved regime change in Iran. He also said he was confident he could reach a deal with the Iranians “soon”.
"I think we'll make a deal with them, pretty sure...but we've had regime change," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, pointing to the number of Iranian leaders killed during the month-long war.
"We're dealing with different people than anybody's dealt with before. It's a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change," Trump said.
Indian worker killed in Kuwait
An Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait killed one Indian worker and damaged a building at the site, the Gulf country’s electricity ministry said on Monday.
"A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building," said Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, a spokesperson for the ministry.
US-Iran war rages on
The US and Israel have carried out strikes on Iran for four weeks, while Iran has hit back in Israel, on US military targets, and at industrial sites in US-allied Gulf countries such as the UAE and Bahrain.
Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei spoke publicly for the first time in about a week on Saturday. He thanked Iraqi religious authorities for their support, according to the state-run Hamshahri newspaper.
On Sunday, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that Iran “gave” the US most of the 15 demands it had sent to Tehran to end the war. Iran had earlier rejected the proposal and put forward its own terms, including keeping control over the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran has reduced traffic through the waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to global markets to a small fraction.
The Washington Post reported that the US Defense Department was getting ready for possible ground operations in Iran that could last weeks, quoting unnamed US officials. Any such move would likely begin by trying to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
A strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on Friday injured 15 US troops and also damaged a US E-3 Sentry aircraft, according to media reports.
The war has killed more than 4,500 people, based on figures from governments and non-governmental agencies. About three-quarters of the deaths have been in Iran, while over 1,200 people have died in Lebanon. Dozens have been killed in Israel and Gulf Arab states, and 13 US troops have also died.
Iran US war news LIVE updates: Trump says Gulf countries ‘fighting very well’ against Iran
Iran US war news LIVE updates: Trump said Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Bahrain were “surprised to be hit” but are now “fighting back” against Iran.
“They were surprised to be hit. I was very surprised they got hit. And once they got hit, they started fighting very well. [We have] very strong communications, but all of those kinds of people said, they’ve all been fighting,” he added.
Iran US war news LIVE updates: What Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei said in first message in almost a week
Iran US war news LIVE updates: Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei thanked the people of Iraq for their support in the war against the United States and Israel in a written message, Iranian media said on Sunday.
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of former supreme leader Ali Khamenei who was killed in an airstrike at the start of the war on February 28, has still yet to appear in public after being named and has only issued a handful of written statements.
In the a message, Khamenei "expressed his appreciation to the supreme religious authority (in Iraq) and the people of Iraq for their clear stance against aggression against Iran and their support for our country", the ISNA news agency said, referring to the Iraq-based Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, one of the most revered figures in Shia Islam.
The message was delivered following a meeting between the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, a Shia party, and the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, it said.
Iran US war news LIVE updates: Explosions heard in Iran’s Ray
Iran US war news LIVE updates: Fars news agency has reported a blast in the city of Ray, which lies within the Greater Tehran area of Iran. More details are awaited.
Iran US war news LIVE updates: Trump says could take Iran's Kharg Island ‘very easily’
Iran US war news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday that he could take Iran's Kharg Island "very easily."
Kharg Island, located off the west coast of Iran, is a vital oil terminal for the Middle Eastern country and is being eyed by the Pentagon for ground operations, though the United States insisted it would stop short of a full-scale invasion.
When asked about the state of Iranian defence on the island Trump said "I don't think they have any defence. We could take it very easily."
Iran US war news LIVE updates: Pakistan says it will host US-Iran talks
Iran US war news LIVE updates: Pakistan announced on Sunday that it would soon host talks between the US and Iran, though there was no immediate word from Washington or Tehran, and it was unclear whether discussions on the monthlong war would be direct or indirect.
"Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate the talks. Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in the coming days,” foreign minister Ishaq Dar said after top diplomats from Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia met in Islamabad.
Pakistan later said the diplomats had departed for their home countries. The talks were originally scheduled to continue on Monday.
Iran US war news LIVE updates: Iran 30 days into internet blackout now
Iran US war news LIVE updates: Iran's nationwide internet blackout was on its 30th consecutive day on Sunday, leaving millions cut off from information and communication since the war with the United States and Israel began.
"Iran's internet blackout has now entered day 30 as the nationwide censorship measure continues into its fifth week after 696 hours," internet monitoring group NetBlocks said on X on Sunday.
While the domestic intranet remains operational, supporting local messaging apps, banking platforms and other services, access to the global internet has been severely restricted.
Iran US war news LIVE updates: UN peacekeeper killed in southern Lebanon
Iran US war news LIVE updates: A UN peacekeeper was killed and another critically wounded when a projectile exploded in their position near a village in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL said in a statement very early Monday.
The statement said the “origin of the projectile” was unknown.
The hilly frontier zone where the UNIFIL force patrols has seen decades of cross-border violence.
Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants fought a full-scale war in 2024 and are fighting again since Hezbollah joined Iran at firing into Israel in the current war. Israel has moved thousands of troops across the border into Lebanon.
Iran US war news LIVE updates: Trump claims US could ‘take the oil’ in Iran
Iran US war news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said he wanted to “take the oil” in Iran, possibly seizing the export hub of Kharg Island, the Financial Times reported.
Trump told FT on Sunday that “his preference would be to take the oil.” He compared the effort to the operation in Venezuela in January, when the US captured the South American country’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, and plans to control its oil industry.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Indian worker killed in Iranian strike in Kuwait
Iran war news LIVE updates: An Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait killed one Indian worker and damaged a building at the site, the Gulf state's electricity ministry said Monday.
"A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building," said Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, a spokesperson for the ministry.
Iran war news LIVE updates: Trump says deal with Iran could be ‘soon’
Iran war news LIVE updates: Trump said on Sunday that the US-Israel war had achieved regime change in Iran. He also said he was confident he could reach a deal with the Iranians “soon”.
"I think we'll make a deal with them, pretty sure...but we've had regime change," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, pointing to the number of Iranian leaders killed during the month-long war.