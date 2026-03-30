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    Indian killed in Iranian strike on Kuwait power and water desalination plant; facility damaged

    The Kuwaiti ministry of electricity, water and renewable energy, in a statement, called the strike a part of “Iranian aggression" on the country.

    Updated on: Mar 30, 2026 6:35 AM IST
    Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
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    An Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait killed one Indian worker and damaged a building at the site, the Gulf state's electricity ministry said on Monday.

    On February 28, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader and triggering a war that spread across the Middle East unleashing chaos across global markets and sending oil prices soaring. (AFP Representative)
    On February 28, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader and triggering a war that spread across the Middle East unleashing chaos across global markets and sending oil prices soaring. (AFP Representative)

    The Kuwaiti ministry of electricity, water and renewable energy said in a statement that the incident happened on Sunday evening, calling it a part of “Iranian aggression" on the country.

    "A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building," Engineer Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, a spokesperson for the ministry, said in the statement.

    The statement added that the technical teams and emergency crews immediately began their work in accordance with the approved emergency plans to address the repercussions of the incident and ensure the continuity and efficiency of operations, in full coordination with the security authorities and relevant entities to secure the affected sites.

    The ministry also called for calm and urged the public not to be swayed by rumours. The statement asked Kuwaiti residents to obtain information only from official sources, affirming continued transparent updates on developments.

    The spokesperson stressed that the safety and stability of the electrical and water systems are of the highest priority, and that all technical teams were working around the clock with high efficiency to prepare for any emergency and ensure the continuity of vital services.

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