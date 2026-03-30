H-1B visa: Applicants to witness major overhaul in visa process from April 1, here's what to know

Major modifications to the H‑1B visa procedure will be implemented on April 1, altering the manner in which petitions are submitted, assessed, and chosen under a newly established wage-oriented framework. Major changes to the H‑1B visa process will take effect on April 1, focusing on wage-based criteria for petitions

In response to years of criticism regarding the randomness and misuse of the H‑1B lottery, federal agencies are enhancing their scrutiny and linking selection more directly to the quality of jobs.

The changes effective April 1 signify a wider initiative to correlate visas with wages, job specifications, and employer responsibility.

April 1 signifies more than just the commencement of the annual H‑1B filing period. It also introduces one of the most notable procedural changes the program has experienced in years.

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How H‑1B petitions will be reviewed “April 1 is more than just the start of H‑1B filing season—it marks a fundamental shift in how petitions will be reviewed," as per Steven A. Brown, a partner at Reddy Neumann Brown PC.

“With the new Form I‑129 now requiring detailed wage level disclosures—and a wage‑weighted lottery system tying selection odds directly to those classifications—employers can no longer afford guesswork or inconsistencies. The wage level must reflect what the job demands, not who happens to be doing it."

From that date onward, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will mandate that all H‑1B petitions be submitted using a newly updated Form I‑129. Any petition filed using an outdated version of the form will be rejected without exception.

However, an immigration attorney has stated that the revised documentation is merely a component of a much broader transformation.

How the wage‑weighted lottery alters filing strategy In conjunction with the new form, USCIS is rolling out a wage‑weighted lottery system.

With this method, an applicant’s likelihood of selection is directly linked to the Department of Labor (DOL) wage level assigned to the position.

Positions with higher wages offer improved odds, making precise and timely wage classification significantly more important than in previous filing seasons.

Steven A. Brown, a partner at the immigration law firm Reddy Neumann Brown PC, remarked that the new system allows little margin for error, stating that "employers can no longer afford guesswork or inconsistencies," on his website.

Employers are now obligated to provide comprehensive wage-related information directly on the petition, which includes educational prerequisites, years of experience, supervisory responsibilities, and specialized skills, he clarified.

Importance of job requirements at present The factors in question are the same ones utilized by the Department of Labor (DOL) to establish prevailing wage levels.

By mandating that employers document these specifics on Form I-129, the USCIS can more effectively compare the information provided during registration, what is indicated on the Labor Condition Application, and what is ultimately presented in the petition.

According to Brown, the fundamental rule remains unchanged. “The prevailing wage level is determined by the requirements of the position, not by the qualifications of the individual being hired,” he stated.

This implies that a position necessitating a bachelor’s degree and two years of experience must be categorized accordingly, regardless of whether the chosen candidate possesses significantly more experience or higher-level certifications.

Similarly, exaggerating job requirements presents its own set of challenges.

Roles that do not authentically require senior-level autonomy or leadership may attract scrutiny if they are classified at the highest wage level merely to enhance lottery chances.