H-1B visa registrations ‘dip’ but some firms benefit amid tighter visa rules: Here's what to know

The H-1B visa registration process for fiscal year 2027 has closed, and filings this year are estimated to have dropped by around 30 to 50 per cent compared to last year, according to a report quoting immigration experts. While the decline has affected large IT outsourcing firms and start-ups, experts say the revised rules are also opening up opportunities for other companies. The new rules have affected large outsourcing firms, but they have also created an advantage for some groups. (File Photo/Representational)

The fall in applications is being linked to employers taking a cautious approach. Many chose not to file this year due to higher visa fees and uncertainty surrounding changes to the lottery system, The Economic Times reported, citing experts.

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Shilpa Malik, managing attorney at VisaNation Law Group, said she witnessed filings fall by about 50 per cent compared to last year, while other lawyers estimated the drop at around 30 per cent.

So, who is benefitting from the rules? The new rules have affected large outsourcing firms, but they have also created an advantage for some groups. These include:

Master’s degree holders in the United States

Mid-sized companies ready to offer higher pay for specialised talent

Smaller firms that earlier found it difficult to compete against bulk filings by large outsourcing companies “Previously, these companies were often discouraged by the diluted odds created by large outsourcing firms. Now that the playing field is level, they feel they have a legitimate, fair shot at securing talent,” Malik was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

She added that master’s degree holders in the United States are likely to benefit the most due to the Master’s cap and a shift towards higher-skilled, better-paid roles.

When will selection results be declared? The registration window closed on March 19, after which the selection process was expected to begin.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) plans to inform selected applicants by March 31, 2026, through their online accounts.

Each year, the United States issues 85,000 H-1B visas under the annual cap: