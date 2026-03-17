H-1B techie reveals how US savings could last for 9 years in India amid visa row; netizens say ‘very impressive’
An H-1B techie in India calculated that his US job savings could last him nine years in India without additional income.
An H-1B techie based in India shared an astonishing calculation on Reddit, asserting that the savings accrued from a job in the US could provide a financial cushion for nine years in India without any additional income.
The Redditor admitted that the figures are not entirely reliable and that an increase in the cost of living in India could disrupt the calculation.
Several Reddit users responded to the post and found it helpful at a time when several H-1B visa holders are stranded in India amid Trump crackdown and new visa policies. One user stated that the estimates can help alleviate the perception of a dire situation.
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Indian techie's post
The H-1B tech worker is presently stranded in India and has shared his experience while awaiting a visa stamping appointment. He mentioned that the uncertainty compelled him to undertake an unusual task: calculating precisely how long his savings would last if he could not return to his career in the United States.
According to his Reddit post, he has approximately $120,000 in savings. His monthly rent in the US amounts to $1,950, while his estimated living expenses in Bengaluru are around ₹1 lakh per month. The tech worker was unexpectedly reassured upon discovering that he could manage for about three months while covering expenses in both countries. Furthermore, once his lease in the US expires, he asserts that his remaining funds could sustain him for nearly nine years in India, even if he does not earn any income during that period.
Upon reviewing these figures, the Indian tech worker expressed that the situation suddenly appeared significantly less dire. He believed that seven years of diligent work in the US, coupled with substantial changes in the cost of living in India, had afforded him a degree of financial security.
Redditors react
Amid H1-B visa uncertainties, one user called the calculation “very impressive,” saying that “I hope it gives you peace and you get a slot at the earliest.”
“Also tha savings is from how many years of hardships? Single income or dual. Just trying to wrap around things so that I can do math for my situation,” the person asked.
“Love the thought process here OP! I'm glad you were able to stay level headed and rationalize this. Of course, everyone's situation is different - but this sort of evaluating different scenarios is a great way to bring a sense of calm,” another said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More