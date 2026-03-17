H-1B techie reveals how US savings could last for 9 years in India amid visa row; netizens say ‘very impressive’

An H-1B techie based in India shared an astonishing calculation on Reddit, asserting that the savings accrued from a job in the US could provide a financial cushion for nine years in India without any additional income. An Indian H-1B worker revealed on Reddit that his US savings could support him for nine years in India, easing his financial concerns during visa delays (AP)

The Redditor admitted that the figures are not entirely reliable and that an increase in the cost of living in India could disrupt the calculation.

Several Reddit users responded to the post and found it helpful at a time when several H-1B visa holders are stranded in India amid Trump crackdown and new visa policies. One user stated that the estimates can help alleviate the perception of a dire situation.

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Indian techie's post The H-1B tech worker is presently stranded in India and has shared his experience while awaiting a visa stamping appointment. He mentioned that the uncertainty compelled him to undertake an unusual task: calculating precisely how long his savings would last if he could not return to his career in the United States.

According to his Reddit post, he has approximately $120,000 in savings. His monthly rent in the US amounts to $1,950, while his estimated living expenses in Bengaluru are around ₹1 lakh per month. The tech worker was unexpectedly reassured upon discovering that he could manage for about three months while covering expenses in both countries. Furthermore, once his lease in the US expires, he asserts that his remaining funds could sustain him for nearly nine years in India, even if he does not earn any income during that period.

Upon reviewing these figures, the Indian tech worker expressed that the situation suddenly appeared significantly less dire. He believed that seven years of diligent work in the US, coupled with substantial changes in the cost of living in India, had afforded him a degree of financial security.