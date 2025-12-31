Nikki Haley's son calls for complete H-1B visa ban amid stamping delays for Indians: ‘You can’t be stranded in your own’

Nalin Haley, son of former US ambassador to the United Nations and Republican politician Nikki Haley, has called for a complete ban on H-1B visas, even as thousands of Indian professionals continue to face prolonged delays in visa stamping. The delays have left many workers unable to return to their jobs in the United States after visiting India. Nalin Haley criticised the Indian government for taking up the matter with Washington. (Instagram/@nalinhaley)

Taking to social media, Nalin said that merely delaying visas was “not good enough” and demanded a total halt to the programme. He also mocked the plight of those stranded due to processing backlogs.

“Delaying visas is good, but not good enough. We need a complete H-1B visa ban,” he wrote, resharing a post in which India's External Affairs Ministry brought the visa delays to America's attention.

Haley also criticised the Indian government for taking up the matter with Washington. “You can’t be stranded in your own country. The Indian government is only complaining cuz they want their remittance money,” he said.

Earlier, the MEA had said that several Indian professionals on H-1B visas were unable to return to the US due to appointment delays and urged Washington to expedite processing. “Several people have been stranded in India for quite some time due to their H-1B visa appointment delays. This has caused hardship for their families,” the ministry said.

Nalin Haley’s on foreign students and naturalised citizens

Notably, Nalin Haley has been a vocal critic of the H-1B visa regime, which is widely used by tech companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers, a large share of whom are from India.

In previous statements and podcast appearances, he has argued for stricter immigration policies, including limits on foreign students and restrictions on naturalised citizens holding public office. Speaking on a podcast with Tucker Carlson, he claimed some international students act as “spies for foreign governments” and reiterated support for an “America First” approach.

He has also opposed dual citizenship, calling it “the stupidest idea”, and said people must demonstrate “loyalty to America first”.