Nikki Haley's son Nalin divides internet with remarks on foreign students and naturalised citizens

Nalin Haley, son of Indian-origin former US ambassador to the UN and ex–South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, has sparked a discussion online after saying that naturalised US citizens should not be allowed to hold public office and calling for strict limits on foreign students in American universities. Nalin said dual citizenship should be banned, calling it “the stupidest idea”.(X/@CollinRugg)

Speaking on a podcast with Tucker Carlson, Nalin argued that “growing up here is a big part of understanding the country” and claimed that some international students act as “spies for foreign governments”. “We should put our kids first,” he added, while pushing for an “America first” policy.

Nalin also said dual citizenship should be banned, calling it “the stupidest idea”, and insisted that people must show “loyalty to America first”. Responding to a question about serving in foreign militaries, he said the idea was “insane” and that such acts should be disqualifying for US citizens.

Social media divided

His comments quickly triggered strong reactions on X, where users were deeply divided. While some supported Nalin’s stance on restricting public office to the American-born, others criticised his views as contradictory.

“Naturalized citizens should be able to hold office. Many immigrants love America more than natural-born citizens,” wrote one user, while another argued that “Only American-born citizens should be allowed to hold office. It’s too open for corruption otherwise.”

“He's right on this. Foreign-born citizens should NOT be eligible for public office. We already require this for the Presidency, for obvious reasons. It's all about loyalties. In the age of mass migration, this is a matter of national security. We need a new amendment ASAP,” said a third user.

“Almost every country on Earth allows for duel citizenship. I could understand banning it for certain countries that are known for being hostile to the US, but those who are our allies and no threat to our way of life should be allowed to keep theirs,” said one user.

“So Nikki Haley’s own son is now arguing that millions of tax-paying, law-abiding naturalized Americans shouldn’t be allowed to hold office…while his mother owes her entire political career to the same immigrant roots he’s now warning about? The irony is screaming,” commented an X user.

Who is Nalin Haley?

Nalin Haley, born on September 6, 2001, is the younger child of Nimrata Nikki Randhawa, now known as Nikki Haley. He grew up in South Carolina and later attended Villanova University.

According to a report by People magazine, Nikki, who was raised Sikh, converted to Christianity after marrying Michael Haley and raised her children in the Christian faith, while still ensuring they were exposed to her parents’ Indian church and cultural traditions.

Nalin has recently drawn attention for his increasingly outspoken political views.