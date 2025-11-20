Indian-origin Nikki Haley's son calls for limit on foreign students in US universities: ‘Some of them are spies for…'

Nalin Haley, the son of Indian-origin former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, has said that naturalised US citizens should not be allowed to hold public office and has also called for a limit on foreign students in American universities. Nalin Haley, the son of Indian-origin former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.(Instagram/nalinhaley)

"Naturalized citizens should not be able to hold public office. Growing up here is a big part of understanding the country. We need to stop and limit the amount of foreign students who are coming to universities. Some of them are spies for the foreign governments...But it is just that we should put our kids first," Nalin Haley said during a podcast with Tucker Carlson.

Batting for an “America first” policy, Nalin Haley said that people should have their loyalty to America first. “We should also not allow dual citizenship because that is the stupidest idea. Because you are either American or not,” he said.

On a question about serving in the foreign military, he said: "That idea alone is insane. Dual citizenship is already bad enough. But to serve in another country's military is disqualifying."

Also Read | 'My loyalty is to America': Indian-origin Nikki Haley's son calls for end to H-1B visas

Earlier this month, Nalin Haley had taken a strict stance on immigration and called for an end to H-1B visas.

Also Read | ‘Your grandfather came from India’: Journalist Mehdi Hasan to Nikki Haley's son over anti immigration post

“What we saw with Obama is that we had a lot of immigrants coming here, and the thought was, ‘Oh, you don't need to change. You don't need to have your loyalty to America. You could be who you are’. No, you need to assimilate. And you need to act like an American and support American values and support American workers and American people,” he told Fox News.

H-1B visas are granted to highly skilled foreign workers, many of whom come from India.