'My loyalty is to America': Indian-origin Nikki Haley's son calls for end to H-1B visas

Nalin Haley, the son of Indian-origin former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, said in an interview that none of his friends, who graduated with “great degrees from great schools”, have a job. He also took a strict stance on immigration and called for an end to H-1B visas. Nalin Haley has sparked a row with his remarks on immigration and employment in the US.(Instagram/nalinhaley)

In an interview with Fox News, the 24-year-old sparked a row with his remarks on immigration and employment in the US. Notably, H-1B visas are granted to highly skilled foreign workers, many of whom come from India.

‘My loyalty is to America’

During the interview, he was asked to comment on people being surprised by his stance on H-1B visas, given that he is Indian-American and these visas are often issued to Indian nationals.

He replied, “I mean, they shouldn't be because I've seen how it's affected my friends and those around me. At the end of the day, my loyalty is to America.”

“What we saw with Obama is that we had a lot of immigrants coming here, and the thought was, ‘Oh, you don't need to change. You don't need to have your loyalty to America. You could be who you are’. No, you need to assimilate. And you need to act like an American and support American values and support American workers and American people,” he said.

Nalin Haley calls for an end to H-1B visas

He said, “We are seeing kids graduate with six figures in debt and not having a job to show for it. My main friend group graduated with great degrees from great schools. It's been a year and a half since graduation. Not one of them has a job.”

He added, “And when we look at all the other statistics, we see that 58% of recent college graduates are unemployed. Of those 42% that are employed, 50% of them have temporary jobs or jobs that don't require a degree.”

Nalin reiterated his stance on ending H-1B visas, which he first mentioned during an interview with UnHerd.

He told Fox News, “We need to get rid of the foreign worker visas. We need to ban H-1B visas. And we need to punish companies that are not putting American workers first and are putting foreigners first. It is a massive problem.”