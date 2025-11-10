'End H-1B visas', Indian-origin Nikki Haley's son calls for immigration ban amid job crisis for Americans

Nalin Haley, the 24-year-old son of ex-US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, has ignited a significant controversy with his remarks on immigration and employment in the US. Appearing in an interview with UnHerd, he asserted that the US should prohibit both legal and illegal immigration. Nalin even mentioned how his friends are facing hardships in finding employment. According to Nalin Haley, naturalized Americans who publicly disparage the US should be removed from the nation.(Nalin Haley/Instagram)

Nalin held a strict stance on immigration, especially immigration from India, despite being from one of the most well-known Indian-origin families in US politics.

After Vivek Ramaswamy, the GOP member and Indian-origin lawmaker, brought up the topic of curbing identity politics, Nalin responded on social media, “End H-1B visas”.

“We don’t just stop illegal immigration. I think we need to stop legal immigration,” Nalin said while speaking to UnHerd. He also said America should end all foreign aid until every American has access to jobs, healthcare, and stable living conditions.

H1-B visas are granted to most highly qualified workers, especially those from India.

‘If you hate America, you shouldn’t be in America’: Nalin Haley

Nalin, who has turned into a pro-MAGA voice, further stated that those who “hate America” should leave the nation.

According to Nalin, naturalized Americans who publicly disparage the US should be removed from the nation. “No, I quite literally mean that. I’m often sarcastic, but not in this case. I mean, he hates America. If you hate America, you shouldn’t be in America. … Everyone wants to make it so complicated.”

‘If you don’t like America, get out,’ says Nalin Haley

Indian-origin Nalin maintained that when older generations discuss rules and procedures, they make things unnecessarily difficult. “That’s the thing with the past generation. They always talk about the rules, regulations, process. No, it’s simple. If you don’t like America, get out.”

Nalin claimed that his anger stems from witnessing his peers' struggles. He contends that all of his friends from high school have college degrees, but nobody has a job despite looking for work for almost a year.

He expressed his frustration at their competition for the same prospects with foreign workers.