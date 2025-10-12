Indian trucker with ‘Anmol No Name Given’ license detained in Oklahoma amid illegal immigration crackdown

An Indian national named "Anmol" was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on suspicion of illegally residing in the country. The arrested person was in possession of a commercial driver's license (CDL) from the state of New York with the name “NO NAME GIVEN Anmol.” Anmol, who unlawfully entered the US in 2023, held a New York CDL. DHS raises concerns over illegal aliens acquiring commercial licenses.(X@DHSgov)

ICE officials stumbled upon Anmol last month while conducting a regular truck inspection at a weigh station on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). After an inquiry determined that his residency status was invalid, he was taken into custody and the removal process started.

In April 2024, Anmol obtained a Class A license, which remained in effect until May 2028. Additionally, the paper had a “REAL ID” star, indicating that it complied with federal identity requirements.

Anmol unlawfully entered the United States in 2023 and “was released by the Biden administration into the country,” according to a Homeland Security press release dated October 10.

According to Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, it is risky and extremely dangerous to permit illegal aliens to acquire commercial driver's licenses so they can operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous commodities on American highways.

McLaughlin also took issue with the licensing procedure in New York. According to her, the state “is failing to record their full legal names or even verify applicants’ citizenship.” DHS said that it is now working with state and local partners in a bid to prevent illegal drivers from operating commercial vehicles.

New York Department of Motor Vehicles slams ICE's statements

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) contested ICE's statements about Anmol's immigration status. According to a Fox News report, a DMV official stated that the license holder possessed valid status due to a federal employment authorization issued in March 2024.

The department argued that the license was issued “in full compliance with federal guidelines” and that “it is not uncommon for individuals from other countries to have only one name”.

Scrutiny of illegal immigrants with CDLs

The incident comes after increased national monitoring of unauthorized immigrants with CDLs. Two months earlier, Harjinder Singh, another Indian national unlawfully living in the United States, was indicted with three counts of vehicular homicide following a tragic incident in Florida.

Singh, according to authorities, held a California CDL despite violating fundamental traffic law and English language examinations.