Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services face ban on loud ads as California passes new law

A new rule prohibiting loud advertisements on streaming services was passed in California. The regulation ensures that ads on Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ apps are not louder than the content that users are viewing. The bill was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom to help viewers enjoy their shows without interruptions. The law will go into effect on July 1, 2026. This came after a lot of locals from California complained about ads being too loud, which at times startled them. California passes new law banning loud ads on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu by 2026(Pixabay)

New rules for streaming ads

Under the new law, streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and Max must keep ad volumes at the same level as regular content. The rule states that companies cannot “transmit the audio of commercial advertisements louder than the video content the advertisements accompany.”

As per Hollywood Reporter, Governor Gavin Newsom said, “We heard Californians loud and clear, and they don’t want commercials to be louder than the shows they’re watching.”

This new law expands on the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act of 2010, which restricted the volume of TV commercials. However, that law didn’t include streaming services; the new rule will.

Streaming platforms, which have become a major part of modern entertainment, were not previously covered under that law.

Inspired by real-life frustration

The bill was introduced by California Senator Tom Umberg, who said the idea came from his legislative director, Zach Keller. Keller’s newborn daughter kept waking up because of loud streaming ads. Umberg said, “This bill was inspired by baby Samantha and every exhausted parent who’s finally gotten a baby to sleep, only to have a blaring streaming ad undo all that hard work.”

He said the new law is a small but helpful change that can make daily life easier. By making streaming ads follow the same rules as TV commercials, it helps families watch shows peacefully without sudden loud sounds.

Possible national impact

Since California plays a big role in the entertainment industry, experts say the law might encourage streaming companies to lower ad volumes across the United States. If major platforms adjust their systems for California, they could roll out the change nationwide, helping millions of viewers avoid unwanted audio spikes while watching online.

FAQs:

When will the new law take effect?

Starting July 1, 2026.

Which services are affected?

Platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max, Prime Video, and Paramount Plus.

Why did lawmakers create this rule?

It was introduced to stop ads from playing louder than shows, following complaints from viewers.