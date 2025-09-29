Apple Music vs. Spotify: 4 Key differences in lossless streaming

Music streaming is about to sound different for millions. Spotify has started rolling out lossless audio to its premium subscribers, a feature that many users have been waiting for. The update will reach over 50 countries in the coming months, giving listeners the option to stream music in higher fidelity using the FLAC file format. Meanwhile, Apple Music has already offered lossless audio since 2021 through its ALAC format. This sets the stage for a head-to-head comparison between the two services. Realme 15x 5G mobile is set to launch soon with a large display and advanced features.

User Experience and Platform Features

The choice between Spotify and Apple Music often comes down to user experience. Spotify has a widely praised recommendation system and social features like shared playlists and Spotify Wrapped, which summarizes listening trends annually. The app also combines music, podcasts, and audiobooks in one place. Apple Music, on the other hand, separates music and podcasts into distinct apps. It offers curated playlists, live radio stations like Apple Music 1, and an interface that many users find straightforward. Preference for either platform is subjective, based largely on the features a listener values most.

Device Access and Connectivity

Both Apple Music and Spotify work across almost all devices, including Windows and Mac computers, Android and iOS phones, and tablets. Spotify has an edge with Spotify Connect, which allows smart speakers and streaming boxes to connect directly to the service over WiFi. This setup lets users stream lossless audio without relying on lower-bandwidth methods like Apple AirPlay or Google Cast, providing better sound quality on compatible devices.

Audio Quality and Data Usage

Spotify’s lossless audio reaches up to 24-bit/44.1kHz, slightly above CD quality, while Apple offers higher options. Apple’s standard lossless files are 24-bit/48kHz, and Hi-Res Lossless files reach 24-bit/192kHz. File sizes differ as well: Spotify’s lossless consumes roughly 1GB per hour, while Apple’s formats can use 2GB to 8GB per hour. For casual listeners using Bluetooth headphones, the difference is minimal, but high-quality setups will highlight Apple’s advantage. Both services allow offline downloads to reduce mobile data usage.

Price and Subscriptions

Spotify Premium and Apple Music have similar pricing for individual plans, though Apple is slightly cheaper. Spotify also offers family, duo, and student plans, plus a free tier with ads. Apple bundles services like Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade through Apple One, offering additional value for ecosystem users. Student plans from Spotify sometimes include Hulu access, providing extra incentives for younger subscribers.

Ultimately, the choice between Apple Music and Spotify depends on the listener’s priorities, whether that is audio quality, platform features, device compatibility, or subscription costs. Lossless audio is now a factor, but personal preference remains the deciding factor for most users.