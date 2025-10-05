Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story - Who was Augusta Gein? All about notorious killer Ed Gein’s mother

Ed Gein, the infamous “Butcher of Plainfield” and the main character of Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story, was arrested in 1957 after the disappearance of hardware store owner Bernice Worden. What police uncovered inside his farmhouse stunned the world: remains of multiple women, human skulls, human face masks, and a full human skin suit. His crimes have inspired many Hollywood films like Psycho, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Who was Augusta Gein? All on the woman behind Ed Gein’s troubled childhood and the horror it inspired(X/@netflix)

At the center of his story is his mother, Augusta Wilhelmine Gein, whose strict upbringing and religious warnings left a deep mark on Ed.

Who was Augusta Gein?

Augusta was born in 1878 to German immigrant parents in La Crosse, Wisconsin, according to People. She married George Gein in 1900 and had two sons, Henry and Edward. Around 1915, the family left La Crosse to run a farm in Plainfield. It was there that Augusta preached to her boys about sin, warning them against women and urging them to avoid friends altogether.

Ed spent most of his time on the farm, leaving only to attend school. Biographers note he rarely socialized, never dated, and grew up under his mother’s influence. Despite her harshness, he idolized Augusta, becoming devoted to her approval.

Gein family members' death

According to Britannica, Ed’s father, George, died in 1940 due to heart failure. His brother, Henry, was killed in a fire near the property four years later. That left Ed alone with his mother. He cared for her till her death in 1945 following two strokes.

After her death, Ed sealed off her room. He preserved it well while the rest of the farmhouse fell into chaos. “His mother’s room was immaculate, just as it was when she died,” psychology professor Louis Schlesinger later told A&E.

Ed Gein’s crimes after Augusta’s death

After Augusta’s death, Ed began robbing graves, targeting women he thought resembled her. He admitted to creating furniture from human remains and even building a skin suit to “become her.” Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman told A&E that his schizophrenia made him feel “very lonely and abandoned by his mother.” She also noted that this is why he heard voices telling him to “get another mother.”

Gein was declared insane after his 1957 arrest and spent the rest of his life in psychiatric institutions. He died in 1984 at age 77.

His life and crimes continue to inspire books, films, and now television. Netflix’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story explores the crimes of Ed Gein, with Charlie Hunnam and Laurie Metcalf portraying the complex relationship between Ed and his mother, Augusta.

