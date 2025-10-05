Meghan Markle stuns in white ensemble, switches to edgier dark look next day at Paris Fashion Week: Photos surface

After attending the Balenciaga show on October 4 in an all-white fit, Meghan Markle looked gorgeous as ever in a black ensemble for a follow-up show the next day. In both events, Meghan opted for a sleek hair look and paired her fits with black high heels. This is Markle’s first-ever appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. Meghan Markle turns heads at Paris Fashion Week in elegant white and black ensembles(HT_PRINT)

Meghan Markle at the Paris Fashion Week

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Paris Fashion Week on October 4 and 5. While for the first day, she looked ethereal in an all-white ensemble, for the follow-up event, on the next day, Markle chose a rather edgier look with a black full-length dress.

Meghan’s spokesperson shared with People that the Suits actress attended the October 4 Balenciaga show to show her support for Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently became the creative director for Balenciaga. The spokesperson said, “Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.”

The spokesperson continued, “She (Meghan) has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga.”

According to the BBC, Meghan was also spotted greeting Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann at Paris Fashion Week.

More about Meghan Markle

Meghan has attended multiple fashion shows from 2013 to 2015, such as the New York Fashion Week and Toronto Fashion Week. As per People, Meghan, along with her husband, Prince Harry, will be receiving the Project Healthy Minds Humanitarian of the Year award on October 9.

The Duchess of Sussex had also launched a digital shop for her fans earlier this year, where they can buy her favorite fashion recommendations.

FAQS

Who is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle is an American actress who is also the Duchess of Sussex.

What did Meghan Markle wear at the Balenciaga show on October 4?

Meghan wore an all-white ensemble at the Balenciaga show of the Paris Fashion Week. At the follow-up show, Meghan opted for a black dress.

Who is Meghan Markle married to?

Meghan Markle is married to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.