Meghan Markle trolled for white outfit at Balenciaga show in Paris fashion week: 'Is she covered in Vaseline?'

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. Prince Harry's wife appeared at the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on October 4. However, both her choice of event and outfit have faced a fair amount of backlash online. Meghan Markle went with a single gold necklace and small diamond earrings, and chose to wear her hair in a sleek low bun to finish off the look.(X/@beyzanurapaydin)

This was Markle's first ever appearance in the Paris Fashion Week and chose to put on a flowing long sleeve white button-down. She paired this with matching white leg pants. Markle opted for a long cape with this, to drape over her shoulders. Completing the look were strong black touches – including a rectangular clutch and sharp pointed toe heels.

Markle went with a single gold necklace and small diamond earrings, and chose to wear her hair in a sleek low bun to finish off the look.

A spokesperson told Hello that Markle made her first trip to the fashion week in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, ‘who recently assumed the role of Creative Director for the House’.

“Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage. She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga,” the spokesperson added.

Meghan Markle's outfit, Balenciaga choice trolled

Markle drew a lot of flak for attending the Balenciaga show.

One person on X wrote “For a couple who have built a considerable portion of their public identity around mental health and child safety, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to display a baffling lack of self-awareness. The Archewell Foundation, which they co-founded, has made child protection and online safety central to its mission—launching campaigns calling for safer digital spaces, stricter social media safeguards, and protection for young people from the documented harms of online abuse, exploitation, and anxiety.”

“It’s an admirable cause on paper. Yet, once again, their actions betray their own messaging. During Paris Fashion Week, Meghan Markle was seen attending the Balenciaga show—yes, that Balenciaga,” they added.

“The same fashion house that ignited global outrage for its 2022 advertising campaign featuring small children holding the brand’s teddy bear handbags dressed in bondage-inspired accessories. The campaign was condemned worldwide for its deeply inappropriate imagery, with critics pointing out that such visuals blurred the moral boundaries that protect children,” the person continued.

They further said, “In a related campaign (Garde-Robe), Balenciaga also included props such as a Supreme Court decision on child pornography in visual materials — which stirred further outrage over the blurred boundaries between fashion and exploitative symbolism. The backlash was so severe that Balenciaga swiftly removed the campaign, issued public apologies, and faced ongoing reputational damage for months.”

Another remarked, “Meghan does not care about a life of service or family values. Do you know any other Mother that would publicly support such a toxic brand that thrives on creating and promoting BDSM images of toddlers? Meghan is driven by her ego only.”

“Now, Meghan wants to censor social media she attends a fashion show for the perverted brand Balenciaga, characterized by the abuse of sadomasochism and the use of children in its promotions,” yet another person said.

Balenciaga had apologized for the controversial campaigns and withdrawn them. The company had reportedly said there were ‘a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility’. While much outrage was for Markle attending a Balenciaga show, her white outfit and appearance drew a fair amount of flak as well.

One person on X vented, “…is she covered in Vaseline? What is with the Olive Oyl look?” Another remarked, “She looks like she’s wrapped in bed sheets!”

However, not everyone was as critical, and the Duchess' look also garnered praise from some quarters. “She cut an elegant figure in a white cape & a white silky button-down underneath, a full Balenciaga look,” one said.

Another called it a ‘Very Luxe Look’.