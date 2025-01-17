'Peak Balenciaga' clutch looks exactly like a shoe but costs whopping 1.6 lakh: 'Is it a trigger bomb for us Indians?'

Balenciaga is known for pushing the boundaries of fashion, and their bags (made to look like things so normal that they’re actually strange) are no exception! Some of the most bizarre Balenciaga bags include one designed to look like a trash bag, complete with a textured, plastic-like finish and a bag designed to look like a giant Lego brick. Also read | Orry's spotted with quirky Balenciaga potato chips bag. The price is unbelievable! A heel that isn’t a heel at all — because it’s actually a clutch. (Picture courtesy: Balenciaga)

Is it a shoe? Is it a clutch?

These Balenciaga bags are certainly conversation-starters, but have you seen the designer brand's latest creation that is grabbing attention on social media after digital creator Varun Grover roasted it? Meet Balenciaga's 'Women's Shoe Clutch Knife in Black', their shoe-clutch hybrid.

This Balenciaga clutch bag is designed to look like a black stiletto, complete with a heel. Simply put, this shoe bag feels like a shoe, looks like a shoe — basically, is a shoe.

Varun rightly asked in his recent Instagram video, “Is it a shoe? Is it a clutch? Is it a trigger bomb for us Indians? It is just Balenciaga.” In the clip, he said in Hindi, “Balenciaga has launched a new shoe which is actually a clutch. As a shoe, it’s nothing, but they added a zipper, and it became high-fashion. It is revolutionary.” He added, “This product is peak Balenciaga. There is no better way to describe it.”

'These high-end luxury brands never disappoint us'

While this clutch may not be to everyone's taste, it showcases Balenciaga's willingness to experiment and push the boundaries of fashion. Reacting to Varun's clip, an Instagram user said, “A purse with which you can beat snatchers.” Another commented, “These high-end luxury brands never disappoint us.” A person also wrote, “Will I get a job in Balenciaga? I also have such creativity inside me!”

More about Balenciaga's shoe-as-bag

Balenciaga remains one of the most influential and innovative fashion brands in the world, known for its bold, daring, and often unconventional designs. The bizarre Balenciaga bag, made of black goatskin with aged-silver hardware, sells for $1,890 (approximately ₹1,63,628) on the the brand's website. The bag first made its way down the runway in 2023, when Balenciaga showcased its Fall 2024 collection in Los Angeles.