Balenciaga makes luxury potato chips bag; netizens say to fill it with chips

Till now, we all have come across several fashion trends that have been questionable. While some of these trends, of course, had a following, others failed to impress the masses. Since fashion is subjective, many designers can surely surprise the world. And the latest trend that has stunned many fashionistas is the 'Lays bag' from Balenciaga! The spring/summer 2023 collection from the Spanish luxury label Balenciaga has sparked discussion because one of the accessories that they introduced during Paris fashion week is a bag of potato chips. Yes, you read that right.

The luxury label has come up with a bag that looks exactly like a Lays packet. At first appearance, the fabric appears light enough to be foldable. It also has a zipper across the top. The bag bears the recognisable logo of the well-known potato chip company- Lays. The Twitter handle of lays had also posted about this collection. They shared several photos from the Paris fashion week.

Take a look at the Lays collection by Balenciaga below:

Even Demna Gvasalia, creative director at Balenciaga, shared a picture of this collection. His post had almost 20,000 likes and several comments.

Take a closer look at them here:

Since this collection was shared, many people were not impressed with it. One person in the comment section wrote, "I've seen bags like those on Ali express for a few years now." Another person said, "Can you all actually fill it to the top with chips? Cause I'm tired. I'll be your biggest supporter." Someone even added, "Made this in girl scouts using iron-on laminate. Nostalgic." "Imagine someone just thinks it's trash and throws it out," added a fourth person.