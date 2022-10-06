Home / Trending / Balenciaga makes luxury potato chips bag; netizens say to fill it with chips

Balenciaga makes luxury potato chips bag; netizens say to fill it with chips

trending
Published on Oct 06, 2022 04:07 PM IST

Balenciaga's new bag collection has caught the attention of many people because of its unique designing.

Balenciaga made these potato chips bag.(Instagram/@demnagram)
Balenciaga made these potato chips bag.(Instagram/@demnagram)
ByVrinda Jain

Till now, we all have come across several fashion trends that have been questionable. While some of these trends, of course, had a following, others failed to impress the masses. Since fashion is subjective, many designers can surely surprise the world. And the latest trend that has stunned many fashionistas is the 'Lays bag' from Balenciaga! The spring/summer 2023 collection from the Spanish luxury label Balenciaga has sparked discussion because one of the accessories that they introduced during Paris fashion week is a bag of potato chips. Yes, you read that right.

The luxury label has come up with a bag that looks exactly like a Lays packet. At first appearance, the fabric appears light enough to be foldable. It also has a zipper across the top. The bag bears the recognisable logo of the well-known potato chip company- Lays. The Twitter handle of lays had also posted about this collection. They shared several photos from the Paris fashion week.

Take a look at the Lays collection by Balenciaga below:

Even Demna Gvasalia, creative director at Balenciaga, shared a picture of this collection. His post had almost 20,000 likes and several comments.

Take a closer look at them here:

Since this collection was shared, many people were not impressed with it. One person in the comment section wrote, "I've seen bags like those on Ali express for a few years now." Another person said, "Can you all actually fill it to the top with chips? Cause I'm tired. I'll be your biggest supporter." Someone even added, "Made this in girl scouts using iron-on laminate. Nostalgic." "Imagine someone just thinks it's trash and throws it out," added a fourth person.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
balenciaga fashion snacks + 1 more
balenciaga fashion snacks

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out