Prince Harry won’t return to royal duties despite meeting with King Charles. Here's why

Prince Harry recently had a long-awaited private meeting with his father, King Charles, but sources tell People he is not planning to return to public royal duties. The face-to-face at Clarence House on September 10 lasted about 50 minutes and marked their first meeting in 19 months. Observers called it a positive step toward repairing trust after years of tension and legal battles, including disputes over security for Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children. Prince Harry won’t return to royal duties despite recent meeting with King Charl(AFP)

“It’s a massive step in the right direction,” Queen Elizabeth’s former press secretary Ailsa Anderson told People. “It’s a building of trust.” Harry’s visit coincided with a string of charity appearances in London and Nottingham, where he was largely welcomed by the public.

No “half-in, half-out” role

Despite the reunion, Harry is not looking to reclaim any royal work. People reports that he has not asked for a change to the arrangement made in 2020 when he and Meghan stepped back from working royal duties. At that time, they relinquished links to royal charities, and Harry gave up his official military roles.

A spokesman for the Duke told People, “The duke has made it clear that the focus is his father. Beyond that, and on any other issues as it relates to his family, we won’t be commenting.” Palace insiders confirmed there is no shift from the Sandringham summit decisions, led by the late Queen Elizabeth. “The King has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there can be no ‘half-in, half-out’ public role for members of the family,” a source said.

Family first, UK visits planned

Harry, 41, has expressed a desire to spend more time in the UK and hopes to bring his wife, Meghan, 44, and their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, to Britain. Just days after meeting Charles, he made a surprise visit to Kyiv with the Invictus Games Foundation and spoke with The Guardian, saying, “The focus really has to be on my dad.”

He also visited the Duke of Kent at Kensington Palace, who is mourning the death of his wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, on Sept. 4 at 92. Back in California, Harry stepped out with Meghan for the One805LIVE! concert supporting Santa Barbara County first responders at Kevin Costner’s oceanside estate on September 20.

On bringing his children to the UK, Harry told The Guardian, “Yes, I would. This week has definitely brought that closer.” He stressed his conscience is clear, even as he continues to navigate past revelations from his memoir Spare and previous interviews.

FAQs

Did Prince Harry meet King Charles recently?

Yes, they had a private meeting on Sept. 10 at Clarence House in London.

Will Harry return to official royal duties?

No, he has no plans to resume any public royal roles.

Has Harry requested to bring his family to the UK?

He hopes to bring Meghan and their children but has not asked for royal changes.

What did Harry say about his father after the meeting?

He told The Guardian, “The focus really has to be on my dad.”

Did Harry meet other royals during his UK trip?

Yes, he visited the grieving Duke of Kent at Kensington Palace.