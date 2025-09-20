Did Trump just mock Windsor Castle banquet hosted by King Charles? ‘We ate whatever the hell...’

Donald Trump opened up about his UK visit and the Royal welcome he received from King Charles and his family members. After his return to the US, Trump claimed to have eaten “whatever they hell they served us” during a lavish banquet held at Windsor Castle in his honor. U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Britain's King Charles speaks during the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's second state visit to the UK, Wednesday September 17, 2025. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS(via REUTERS)

Trump praised the Royal family, saying that spending time with the “wonderful” King was the highlight of his historic state visit to the UK.

When asked what he ate at the banquet held in his honor at Windsor Castle, the POTUS said, “Whatever the hell they served us,” stressing that he viewed more artwork and paintings “than any human being has ever saw,” The UK Independent reported.

The extravagant affair, which Trump claims was attended by “the biggest people in the world,” included Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad as well as organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes and served with a savory sauce laced with thyme.

Given his reputation for having a sweet appetite, Trump probably liked the dessert, a bombe glacee cardinal, which is a vanilla ice cream bombe with a delicately poached Victoria plum and a Kentish raspberry sorbet inside.

Trump faces backlash for his remarks

Meanwhile, Trump drew backlash on X for his remarks on the banquet, which many netizens deemed as “demeaning”, with one writing: “Imagine Charles hearing these remarks after all he did to receive Trump- Trump is always playing to his base- horrible man.”

“Ignorance personified,” another said.

Trump plans to send White House invitation to King Charles

The King will be welcomed to the White House to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and the royal family will continue to be instrumental in "keeping Donald Trump sweet."

According to The Independent, Prince William is willing to come in lieu of his father in the event that King Charles's schedule precludes a significant royal visit to commemorate the momentous milestone.

According to sources, a visit by Prince William and Princess Kate or King Charles and Queen Camilla is a crucial component of Britain's diplomatic efforts with the present White House administration.