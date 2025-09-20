Kash Patel's viral handwritten note draws backlash, netizens mock FBI boss as ‘absolute loser’

FBI Director Kash Patel has come under fire after a handwritten note that seemed to be a pep-talk note went viral on social media. The document belongs to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's case files and the Congressional hearing on political violence. Critics mocked Kash Patel's note's content, which included motivational phrases related to his congressional hearing with Eric Swalwell, highlighting FBI boss' controversial remarks during the session.

Patel used a blue pen to write the note, which is widely shared online. The words “Director Patel” are printed just beneath the FBI's black-and-white logo.

According to the Daily Mail, the note “read like affirmations.” It further mentioned: “Good fight with Swalwell. Hold the line. Brush off their attacks. Rise above the next line of partisan attacks.”

The viral post shared by Journalist Aaron Rupar has garnered over 1.6 million views, drawing the attention of several netizens.

Netizens react to Kash Patel's viral note

While some remarked that the note reveals his “troll mentality,” others made fun of the fact that he had a “custom notepad.”

"Lmfao, he's writing words of affirmation to himself," one person said.

“I mean…who hasn’t written “hold the line” to themselves at a congressional hearing while covering for the largest pedophile sex traffickers of modern times??” another asked.

“Bro writing WWE match cards instead of testimony notes. ‘Good fight with Swalwell’ sounds like a bad episode of C-SPAN UFC,” a third person said.

Mocking Patel, one user even went on to say, “What an absolute loser having to write himself motivational notes because no one loves him."

“Lmao this is so sad. It’s like he’s hyping himself up in the mirror before the hearing,” a fifth user commented.

Kash Patel's Senate hearing

Patel's frequent arguments with Democrats, particularly California Congressman Eric Swalwell, about the management of Jeffrey Epstein's papers exposed them during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee.

Patel was questioned by Swalwell on the Justice Department's hesitation to release any grand jury records pertaining to the deceased financier. He inquired as to if any of the records included references to former US President Donald Trump, who had hung out with Epstein.

“Your fixation on this matter and baseless accusations that I’m hiding child pedophiles is disgusting,” Patel remarked.

Democrat Swalwell grilled Patel repeatedly about whether he informed Attorney General Pam Bondi that the Epstein records contained Trump's name.

As Swalwell reiterated his question, Patel then snapped back, saying, "Why don’t you try to spell it out if you’re going to mock me? Use the alphabet: A, B, C, D, E, F."