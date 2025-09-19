London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' globally, didn't want him at royal banquet: Trump

US President Donald Trump launched a big attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Thursday, calling him "among the worst mayors in the world". When asked why Sadiq Khan wasn't present at the state banquet hosted in the President's honour in UK, Trump said he "didn't want him" there. When asked why Sadiq Khan wasn't present at the state banquet hosted in the President's honour in UK, Trump said he "didn't want him" there.

"I didn't want him there, I asked for him not to be there, I don't want that....Sadiq Khan the mayor of London wasn't welcomed, and he did not attend…It was requested that he not attend," Trump said, further adding that Khan had shown interest in attending the event.

After he called Sadiq Khan among the "worst mayors in the world", Trump pointed out to the state of law and order in London and said, "Crime in London is through the roof. Mayor Khan has done a terrible job, and on immigration he's a disaster."

Trump made the remarks while answering questions from reporters aboard Air Force One. This was shortly before he wrapped up his visit to the United Kingdom.

This is not the first time Trump has lashed out at Sadiq Khan. A few months ago, the US President referred to Khan as a “nasty person”, saying he was "not a big fan" of the three-time London Mayor.

“I’m not a fan of your mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job, the Mayor of London … a nasty person," Trump had said in Scotland, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer next to him.

However, despite calling Sadiq Khan nasty, Trump had said he would like to visit London. To this, the London Mayor's office had expressed delight, asserting the US President would witness "how our diversity makes us stronger, not weaker; richer, not poorer" when he visits London.

"Perhaps these are the reasons why a record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship under his Presidency," the Mayor's spokesperson had said.

Donald Trump arrived in the UK on Tuesday (local time) as part of his second state visit to the country, with the British government eyeing a multibillion-dollar technology deal. Alongside Keir Starmer, Trump also held a press conference in the UK.