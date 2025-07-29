After Donald Trump calls him 'nasty person', London mayor Sadiq Khan is 'delighted' | Here's why

London mayor Sadiq Khan's office said the British official was "delighted" after US President Donald Trump referred to him as a “nasty person”. During his visit to Scotland, the US president stated that he was "not a big fan" of the three-time London Mayor.(REUTERS)

During his visit to Scotland, the US president stated that he was "not a big fan" of the three-time London Mayor.

“I’m not a fan of your mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job, the Mayor of London … a nasty person," said Trump, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer next to him.

While Starmer moved to Khan's defence, the US president added that while he thinks Khan is a "nasty person," Trump would still like to visit London.

Sadiq responds to Trump's jibe

Sadiq Khan's spokesperson stated that the London Mayor is "delighted" that US President Trump would want to come and visit London. “He’d see how our diversity makes us stronger, not weaker; richer, not poorer," said the spokesperson. The reference to diversity could be seen as underlining that Sadiq is a Muslim.

"Perhaps these are the reasons why a record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship under his Presidency," the spokesperson added further.

With Trump's "nasty person" remark, the US president has officially reignited his feud with the London Mayor.

During his term presidential term, Trump referred to Khan as a "stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London." In response, the London Mayor described the president as a "poster boy for racists."

After Trump won his second term at the White House, the London Mayor stated that Londoners should be "fearful" of what Trump's win would "mean for democracy."

However, as UK moves to strengthen its ties with the US, the London Mayor stated that that " we should recognise the fact that Donald Trump is the elected president of the United States."

"Let's keep our fingers crossed that this president is different from the last time he was president," he added further.