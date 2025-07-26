'Trump: Convicted Felon' headline goes viral | A look at his indictments

US President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland on Saturday for a five-day controversial visit to the UK and Europe, a Scottish local newspaper made global headlines with a daring front page carrying a message, "Convicted US Felon to Arrive in Scotland." The sensational cover calling 'Trump a convicted felon' instantly went viral on the internet.(X)

The headline, now the subject of the massive controversy, was referring to Trump's conviction on 34 counts of forging business records in May 2024.

The sensational cover instantly went viral on the internet, sparking both criticism and applause across political lines around the globe. In spite of the uproar, Trump is pushing ahead with his agenda.

Also Read | Why is Trump in Scotland and why has his visit sparked backlash? Local paper's front-page viral

While the viral front-page grabs global attention, the spotlight returns to Trump’s indictments from May 2024. Here's a quick look at the charges facing the US president.

New York Business Fraud Case

In May 2024, Donald Trump was convicted on all charges in a New York case of business fraud. Prosecutors alleged that he had masked payments to his former lawyer Michael Cohen—who had used $130,000 in suspected hush money to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels—to appear as legal expenses, breaching state law. Trump had denied the tryst and said the payments were lawful.

Florida Classified Documents Case

Trump is charged with illegally storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago mansion after leaving office. Prosecutors allege the documents were stored in unsecured locations such as a bathroom and ballroom, and that Trump attempted to hide their possession. He has denied everything.

2020 Election Interference (Federal Case)

Trump is accused of attempting to reverse the 2020 election outcome by perpetrating false allegations of election fraud and working to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, actions prosecutors attribute to the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Trump rejects any involvement in violence or conspiracy.

Georgia Election Interference Case

In Georgia, Trump and 18 others are accused under RICO charges of conspiring to reverse the results of the state's 2020 election. The case revolves around Trump's taped call asking officials to "find 11,780 votes." Trump denies the charges and says the call was rightful.