Meghan Markle's surprise Paris Fashion Week debut in 2 chic Balenciaga looks leaves fans buzzing. Watch

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, surprised everyone as she attended Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first runway show as creative director of Balenciaga. Marking her debut at the Paris Fashion Week, she populated the front row of the Spring/Summer 2026 show. Let's decode her looks from the Paris outing: Meghan Markle wears two custom Pierpaolo Piccioli ensembles for Paris Fashion Week debut. (Instagram)

Also Read | Anshula Kapoor gets engaged to Rohan Thakkar in dreamy purple Bandhani lehenga; Janhvi, Khushi stun in pastel outfits

Meghan Markle attends the Balenciaga show

Pierpaolo Piccioli debuted his first collection for Balenciaga, titled ‘The Heartbeat’, during Paris Fashion Week on October 4. The Spring/Summer 2026 showcase drew celebrities including Meghan Markle, PP Krit, Anne Hathaway, and Simone Ashley to the front row.

Meghan chose a custom ivory-coloured ensemble by the designer for the occasion. She cut an elegant figure in a white cape and a white, silky button-down underneath, a full Balenciaga look. She wore the cape as a stole over the ensemble, which was a co-ord blouse and pants set.

She accessorised the ensemble with black pumps, dainty diamond earrings, and a black clutch. Meanwhile, for the hair and glam, she chose a sleek, slicked-back bun, feathered brows, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, and glossy pink lips.

Meanwhile, during the Balenciaga show, Meghan also met Anna Wintour, who complemented her look. “You look amazing,” the former Vogue editor in chief was heard saying to Markle.

The second custom Balenciaga look

For her second look, as she stepped out of her hotel in Paris to head to dinner, Meghan wore a custom design by Pierpaolo Piccioli. It was a sleeveless, black ankle-length gown featuring a draped neckline, a backless design, a cape-like detailing on the front, and a slim-fitted silhouette.

She accessorised the ensemble with a bracelet, a luxurious watch, black pumps, and dainty diamond studs. With her tresses tied in a sleek top knot, she opted for her signature minimal makeup, featuring blushed cheeks, a beaming highlighter, feathered brows, and glossy, muted pink lips.