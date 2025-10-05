Kim Kardashian is the spitting image of mom Kris Jenner as she debuts new pixie haircut at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian recently stepped out to attend the Maison Alaïa show at Paris Fashion Week in a stunning black number, but her outfit is not what everyone's talking about! The star of the show seems to be her new haircut - a gorgeous pixie hairdo - that makes her look like the spitting image of her mother, Kris Jenner. Kim Kardashian debuts new pixie hairdo which makes her look like her mom's clone!(instagram/@kimkardashian; Pinterest)

The hairdo that is turning heads

The reality star, 44, debuted a shiny, choppy pixie haircut that instantly reminded fans of Jenner’s iconic cropped ‘do. The new hairstyle even features soft, face-framing fringes in the front - a detail that makes it identical to her mom’s signature look. The look marks a sharp departure from Kim’s usual long locks and platinum phases, signalling a bold new beauty era for the Skims founder.

Kim shared another post on Instagram, exclusively featuring headshots of her new hair, and captioning the post, “PARIS PIXIE.” The comment sections of both posts are flooded with heart-eye emojis, as fans gush over the star’s striking transformation and celebrate the beginning of a new Kim era. Even Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, couldn’t resist chiming in, commenting, “Okkkk baby KJ,” showing her excitement over the bold new look.

Fans flooded social media with comments like, “Phew, looking like KRIS JENNER” and “Thought she was @krisjenner for a second.” Others joked, “…will the real Slim Shady (Kris Jenner) please stand up,” while many exclaimed, “She looks exactly like Kris”, and “OMG Kris Jenner?!” Some were so convinced by the transformation that they even mistook her for the momager - “Kris, what type of magical surgery is that?”

A moment for the outfit!

Kim’s outfit was as striking as her hair. She graced the Maison Alaïa show donning a sheer black corseted dress, with a structured bodice and inverted neckline. She accessorised the look with diamond ear cuffs and studs from Repossi, paired with a sultry, nude-glam makeup look.

She draped a long, fur-lined, shiny black jacket over her shoulders and completed the look with strappy stiletto heels. Later that day, the star was also spotted at the Maison Margiela show, donning a taupe trench coat, black leather boots, and a choker-style scarf.