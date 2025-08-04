Anthony Hopkins is in his SKIMS era as he channels Hannibal Lecter — and neither Kim Kardashian, nor fans can keep calm!

Anthony Hopkins just seems to be getting more and more charismatic by the day. Anthony Hopkins wins the internet as he revisits Hannibal Lecter — in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS!(Photos: X, Instagram)

The 87-year-old powerhouse of talent, took to his Instagram handle over the weekend to flaunt 3 things — his Hawaii-an shirt, his undeniable acting chops and his latest purchase, the SKIMS face shapewear wrap! Donning the eerie looking chinstrap in what was a direct homage to his own iconic portrayal of serial killer Hannibal Lecter in 1991 cult classic The Silence of the Lambs, Anthony said, "Hello Kim, I’m already feeling 10 years younger" followed by the character's signature hiss. The clip ended with a "Goodbye" that will hit your soul — because that's just how good he is. His caption? Even more iconic: "Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner. @kimkardashian @skims".

Kim for one, never missing a chance for some internet-smashing publicity, shared the reel to her stories, expressing, "I'M SCREAMING!!!!!".

It's been a few days alright but the internet cannot stop wheezing. "THIS is why the internet was invented. Amazing Sir Anthony! 😂", "Anthony Hopkins dissing Kim wasn’t on my bingo list", "Are you having Kim for dinner???", "you dropped this, sir: 👑" and "🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Now this is something I never imagined seeing. I'm laughing and terrified at the same time!!" read a few comments.

Talk about having aura without mentioning it and this comment just about sums it up: "Imagine all the influencers trying to come up with insta content. Sir AH, today 87, makes a five second video and it’s the best we’ve ever had on here 😂". Facts.

Kim's shapewear giant, SKIMS, launched 'the ultimate face' earlier last week. Essentially a compression strap for the face, lifting the chin and finding support from the nape of the neck and the top of the head, the eerie look of the now viral product was an immediate conversation starter. Some were astounded at how far out the beauty standards being promoted by the industry had reached — some on the other hand were doing the math for express shipping if it meant they could flaunt their jawline in a few weeks.

Irrespective of whichever side of the debate you fall on, we think the consensus on Anthony winning either way appears to be unanimous!