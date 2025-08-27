Kris Jenner (69) gets candid about getting a facelift, calls it a refresh for ‘aging gracefully’

Remember those recent speculations from Lauren Sanchez’s bachelorette party about Kris Jenner’s exceptionally youthful appearance at 69? Turns out, the Kardashian-Jenner momager indeed got cosmetic work done and now she has spilled all the beans about her procedure. Kris Jenner has revealed details about her most recent cosmetic procedure in an interview with Vogue Arabia.(instagram/@krisjenner)

In a new interview with Vogue Arabia for their September cover story, the reality TV star revealed why she chose to undergo a facelift again, after 15 years, just ahead of her 70th birthday and also discussed her thoughts on aging gracefully. For Kris Jenner, aging isn’t about denial - it’s about embracing her own version of grace.

Why the facelift?

In her Vogue interview, Jenner shared her reason for going under the knife - she calls it her version of “aging gracefully.” She recalled getting a facelift 15 years earlier and decided it was time for a “refresh.” She said, “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy. Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself.” The procedure was performed by renowned plastic surgeon from NYC, Dr. Steven Levine who is known for specializing in “natural-looking enhancements” that leave his clients looking rejuvenated without any striking alterations.

The matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner empire hopes to inspire people who might be struggling with self-image issues by opening up about her facelift - “I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about themselves.” She further added that “sharing these things can be helpful” and that was the reason why she had decided to film her hip replacement earlier.

And of course, Kris Jenner’s facelift surgery turned into a family affair as the momager revealed that her youngest daughter Kylie accompanied her while Kim was present all throughout, on FaceTime.

Previous procedures

Kris Jenner is in her happy place as she is about to turn 70 amidst her family and loved ones. She is embracing age with grace - “I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I’m happy to be there,” she said in her Vogue interview, “I just have to try my best to do what I can to feel good and healthy.”

The momager has always been open about cosmetic procedures she has undergone, and back in 2015, she had opened up about going through multiple breast augmentations, including one that was a revision of the breast implants she got in 1980, according to a report by PEOPLE. She has also unabashedly talked about getting botox treatments done for over a long time, and in 2018, she underwent an earlobe reduction surgery that was featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kris has also gotten candid about the facelift she got 15 years ago, which was performed by Dr. Garth Fisher, the Beverly Hills surgeon who is famous for performing Kylie Jenner’s breast augmentation.

As she gears up for her 70th birthday, Kris Jenner is feeling better than ever, and if her facelift is any indication, the boss woman has no plans of stopping. She mentioned as much in her interview, “My mom worked until she was 82, and I’m planning on following suit,” and added, “Maybe 85?” - making it clear that she is here to redefine aging in Hollywood.