Jeff Bezos announces mother’s death, wife Lauren Sanchez drops a comment

Jeff Bezos announced his mother’s death in an emotional Instagram post this morning. Jacklyn Gise Bezos died on August 14, 2025 after a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia. She was 78. “She passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her — her kids, grandkids, and my dad. I know she felt our love in those final moments,” wrote Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with his mother Jacklyn (R) and wife Lauren (L)

Bezos’ wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, dropped a comment under the post. “We will miss her SO much. Love you,” she wrote, adding a heart and a heartbreak emoji.

Jacklyn Bezos: From single mom to mother of billionaire

Jacklyn Gise Bezos was born on December 29, 1946. She had her first child, Jeffrey, when she was only 17 and in high school. At the time of Jeff’s birth, his biological father – Ted Jorgensen – was 19.

Jacklyn’s marriage with Jorgensen was short-lived. The couple filed for divorce when Jeff was 17 months old. Jacklyn later married Miguel "Mike" Bezos, who adopted Jeff and gave him his surname.

“Her adulthood started a little bit early when she became my mom at the tender age of 17. That couldn’t have been easy, but she made it all work,” Jeff Bezos wrote in his post announcing his mother’s death.

“She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity, brought my amazing dad onto the team a few years later, and then added my sister and brother to her list of people to love, guard, and nourish.”

The post described how Jacklyn, or Jackie, fought tough odds to raise Jeff – “As a young, single mom, Jackie was relentless - taking night school classes following high school and working in a bank by day.”

The post described her not only as a devoted mother but a woman who welcomed everyone. She was instrumental in the creation of Bezos Family Fund.

Jacklyn Bezos death

In 2020, Jacklyn Bezos was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia.

“In 2020, Jackie was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a progressive neurological disorder that she battled with the same dignity and courage that shaped every aspect of her life. Mike, her husband and partner for more than a half century remained by her side at every step of this journey,” the statement read.