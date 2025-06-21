Is Kris Jenner's new youthful look a result of deep plane facelift?

Kris Jenner, who turns 70 in November this year, has been in the spotlight for weeks now due to her more youthful appearance, sparking rumours of deep plane facelift surgery. Kris Jenner's youthful look at 70 has sparked speculation about a deep plane facelift. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)(AFP)

A representative for the mother of six has even confirmed that New York City-based Dr Steven Levine performed the procedure, but did not share any further details about the surgery, Fox News reported.

Decoding Kris Jenner's new look

Speaking to the news outlet, a facial plastic surgeon said that in recent weeks Kris looks "youthful and natural". Dr Patrick Davis called this as the hallmark of a well-performed procedure.

Admitting that it was difficult to specify what procedure was performed on Kris Jenner, the surgeon said the structural elements of her face could have been lifted to reset the skin tissues.

Davis added that from Kris Jenner’s latest appearance, it looks like she has a "healthy-looking distribution of fat contributing to this new look".

Another plastic surgeon, Dr Jonathan Kaplan, told Fox News that Kris has received incredible results from what looks like a deep plane facelift.

What is a deep plane facelift?

According to the National Library of Medicine, the procedure is aimed at restoring a "more youthful and rested appearance to the aging face."

In standard or traditional facelift procedures, doctors make incisions behind the hairline and the front of the ear. They lift and tighten the deeper tissues and muscles, and later remove the excess skin.

This leads to the person getting wrinkle-free and sagging skin, while it is also called the "jowl-like" effect, the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery states.

On the other hand, wider dissection under the structural elements of the face is required in deep plane facelift. Thereafter, the surgeon resets the proportion of facial tissues. Dr Patrick Davis said a major highlight of this technique is that they can achieve a "more natural, vertical reset".

FAQs

1. How many divorces has Kris Jenner had?

Kris Jenner was previously married to Robert Kardashian and then Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner).

2. How did Kris Jenner become so rich?

According to Forbes, she runs the business side of the highly famous Kardashian-Jenner empire and was the key person behind the TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

3. How are Kardashians and Jenners related?

They are closely intertwined through Kris Jenner's former marriages to both Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner.