Doctor decodes Kris Jenner's 'new face and strikingly youthful appearance' at 69 during Paris trip with Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner recently visited Paris with her daughter Kim Kardashian to attend Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sanchez's bachelorette party, which was a star-studded affair featuring celebrities like Katy Perry and Eva Longoria. Kris also joined Kim as she gave an emotional testimony to a Paris court, telling judges she thought she was going to die at the hands of masked gunmen who stole millions of dollars of jewellery from her in a luxury hotel suite in 2016. Also read | 'Facelift is lifting': Kris Jenner's new hair has her looking like Kim Kardashian's clone, say fans Kris Jenner's look in recent pictures is grabbing attention. (Instagram,/ Kris Jenner)

Amid all this, what caught the internet's attention was Kris' 'strikingly youthful appearance'. In an Instagram video he posted on May 17, UK-based cosmetic surgeon Dr Jonny Betteridge, who keeps sharing posts focused on Botox and dermal fillers, explained how much Kris Jenner's face changed 'from last year to now'.

‘At 69, Kris’s new look is noticeably more contoured’

He wrote in his caption, “Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, has unveiled a strikingly youthful appearance while in Paris with her daughter Kim Kardashian for Kim’s court hearing related to the 2016 robbery. At 69, Kris’s new look is noticeably more contoured, tighter and refreshed compared to just a year ago. The transformation is raising eyebrows, with speculation that the media mogul may have undergone a comprehensive facial surgical revision to achieve this dramatic change.”

‘This really is full-face rejuvenation at its best’

In the accompanying video, titled 'Kris Jenner new face reveal', Kris was seen out and about during her recent Paris trip as well as during her earlier public appearances from this year and last year.

Explaining the difference in her looks, Dr Betteridge said: “We need to talk about Kris Jenner's new face because the change from last year to now is very noticeable. At 69, and looking like this – she is likely someone who has had surgical treatments over time to maintain her appearance. If we look at Kris' face from last year, mainly in the lower face, we see jowling and laxity around the neck area. And this is her recent – there is a significant change in her facial contours and overall structure. Of course there are makeup and filters involved here, so let me show you some video clips.”

He added, “Here you can see the clear difference to the definition of her jawline and neck. To achieve this sort of transformation in someone in their late 60s, would likely involve a deep plain face and neck lift blepharoplasties, and fat grafting. This really is full-face rejuvenation at its best. This is likely revision surgery because she most certainly would have had surgical procedures in previous years.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.