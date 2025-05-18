Who is Natasha Poonawalla, Indian businesswoman turning heads at Lauren Sanchez’s A-list bash

Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla, a Met Gala veteran and fashion icon, was among the select few who joined Jeff Bezos' bride-to-be, Lauren Sanchez, in Paris to celebrate her lavish bachelorette party. Natasha Poonawalla is married to Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla.(Instagram/natasha.poonawalla)

The exclusive all-girls celebration included 13 high-profile guests besides Poonawalla, such as Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria, according to a report by PEOPLE. Photos from the party made headlines, with Poonawalla standing out in the star-studded group.

The 43-year-old philanthropist is married to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers. The two reportedly met at a New Year’s party in Goa hosted by Vijay Mallya and now share two sons, Cyrus and Darius.

Who is Natasha Poonawalla?

Born to Pramesh and Minnie Aurora, Natasha Poonawalla grew up in Pune and earned her bachelor's degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University. In 2004, she received a master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

A well-known socialite and philanthropist, she serves as the Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India and is also the chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, which works to improve education, healthcare and sanitation for the underprivileged.

Natasha Poonawalla net worth

Natasha Poonawalla has a reported net worth of ₹660 crore, according to a 2023 report by Financial Express. However, some media outlets have mentioned differing numbers. HT.com cannot independently verify this information.

She and Adar Poonawalla reside in the ₹750 crore Lincoln House, a heritage mansion in Mumbai designed by British architect Claude Batley in 1933, the Financial Express said.

Poonawalla is frequently seen on the red carpet at prestigious events like the Met Gala, where her bold fashion choices consistently make headlines and earn praise from fashion enthusiasts. While designing her outfit for the 2025 Met Gala, fashion designer Manish Malhotra dubbed her the "The Indian Empress of Style".