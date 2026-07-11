'Bomb Iran like never before': Trump reveals revenge instructions if he is assassinated
Donald Trump said he instructed the US to launch overwhelming military action if he is assassinated amid escalating tensions between US and Iran
President Donald Trump said he has left instructions for the United States to carry out an unprecedented military response against Iran if he is assassinated. His comments came amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran because of military encounters and claims of an Iranian assassination plot.
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“Bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before”
The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel had shared intelligence with the United States regarding an alleged Iranian assassination plot targeting Trump. However, Trump disputed that account and said Israel had not provided such intelligence.
“No, no, Israel came up with nothing,” Trump said, adding that he has been Iran’s primary target “for a long time.”
“It’s the way life is, you know,” he added.
Speaking to the New York Post, Trump said he had directed that Iran should face overwhelming retaliation if any attempt on his life succeeds.
“I’ve left instructions, if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before,” Trump said.
However, constitutional experts have questioned the legal validity of such instructions. According to The New York Times, a US president cannot authorize military action after death because command authority immediately transfers to the sitting successor, who becomes commander in chief.
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Iran funeral crowds chant against Trump
Trump's comments also followed highly charged funeral ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was buried on Thursday at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad after several days of nationwide mourning.
During the ceremonies, thousands of mourners chanted anti-American slogans and called for retaliation against Trump. According to reports, some demonstrators shouted, "I swear by the blood of the Supreme Leader, Trump, we will kill you," while others carried placards reading "Kill Trump."
Crowds also repeated the long-standing revolutionary slogan, "Death to America," as processions moved through Iranian cities. Images from the funeral showed banners depicting Trump with a target on his head
Trump repeats earlier warning
This is not the first time Trump has spoken publicly about contingency plans in the event of his assassination. In January 2025, he said Iran would be "obliterated" if it were responsible for killing him.
However, US officials have indicated that technical talks with Iran remain ongoing through diplomatic channels.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More