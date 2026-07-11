Who are Lamine Yamal’s parents? Meet Spain star’s dad Mounir Nasraoui and mom Sheila Ebana

Lamine Yamal has become one of football’s biggest young stars, but behind his rise are two people who have supported him from the very beginning, his father, Mounir Nasraoui, and his mother, Sheila Ebana. The Spain and FC Barcelona forward was born on July 13, 2007, and grew up near Barcelona. Although his parents separated when he was very young, both remained closely involved in his life. Lamine Yamal’s parents, Mounir Nasraoui and Sheila Ebana. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP) (AFP)

Today, they are regularly seen cheering him on from the stands as Yamal continues to break records for club and country. Their story is also one of hard work, sacrifice and determination long before their son became a global football name.

Who are Mounir Nasraoui and Sheila Ebana? Mounir Nasraoui is originally from Morocco, while Sheila Ebana comes from Equatorial Guinea. Their families later settled in Spain, where the couple met and started their life together.

Speaking on the Resonancia de Corazón con José Ramón de la Morena podcast, Yamal shared details about his family’s journey. He explained that his paternal grandmother first arrived from Morocco and worked multiple jobs to help bring other family members to Spain. His mother’s family also moved from Equatorial Guinea to Barcelona.

Because of his family background, Yamal was eligible to represent Spain, Morocco or Equatorial Guinea internationally. However, he said in an interview with the Royal Spanish Football Federation in 2023 that he had always wanted to play for Spain after progressing through the country’s youth teams.

Even so, he continues to honor both sides of his heritage and has previously worn the Moroccan and Equatorial Guinean flags on his football boots.

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How did Lamine Yamal’s parents support him after their separation? According to The Athletic, Nasraoui and Ebana separated when Yamal was around three years old. After that, he spent much of his childhood with his mother in Granollers, Spain.

Life was not always easy. During a 2025 podcast appearance, Yamal spoke openly about growing up in modest circumstances. He recalled living in a small apartment and seeing his mother work hard to support the family.

Ebana worked at a fast-food restaurant while raising her son. During that period, she met people who helped Yamal take his first steps in football. According to Spanish newspaper ARA, a connection made through her workplace eventually led Yamal to CF La Torreta’s youth setup. The club’s youth coordinator, Inocente Díez, later said they were willing to help cover costs so the young player could continue playing.

Years later, Yamal reflected on how much it means to see his mother happy and his younger brother growing up with opportunities he did not always have.

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Still cheering him on today Although they are no longer together, both parents remain among Yamal’s strongest supporters. They have attended many of the biggest moments of his career, including Spain’s UEFA Euro 2024 triumph and major award ceremonies.

Nasraoui has often spoken proudly about his son’s achievements. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2024, he said he always believed Yamal could reach the very top of the game and achieve extraordinary success.

Yamal has also been vocal about his love for his family. Speaking about his mother on José Ramón de la Morena’s podcast, he said: “For me, she’s my queen and what I love the most.”

As Lamine Yamal’s career continues to grow, both Mounir Nasraoui and Sheila Ebana remain central figures in the story of how one of football’s brightest talents reached the top.