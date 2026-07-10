London descends into chaos after Morocco's World Cup exit as fans clash with police and traffic comes to a standstill

Footage circulating online appeared to show objects being hurled in the direction of officers. In another clip, several policemen were seen restraining a man on the ground as crowds continued to gather nearby.

Large crowds had assembled on Edgware Road after the final whistle, with some supporters climbing onto vehicles and others setting off flares and fireworks. Police vans were positioned across the street as officers attempted to disperse the gathering and restore order.

The disorder brought traffic to a standstill and left parts of the road covered in debris. Videos from the area showed officers in helmets and protective equipment advancing through smoke, while supporters carrying Moroccan flags gathered around vehicles and confronted police.

Morocco’s World Cup exit was followed by violent scenes in central London as groups of supporters clashed with police after France sealed a 2-0 quarter-final victory. Riot officers were deployed around Edgware Road, where fireworks, bottles and other objects were reportedly thrown towards police lines.

One police officer was reportedly injured during the disturbance and was seen lying on the road between two police vehicles. Paramedics treated the officer at the scene before he was taken to hospital. The exact nature of the injury and the circumstances in which it occurred were not immediately confirmed.

There was also no official confirmation of the total number of arrests made during the confrontation. Police were yet to release a detailed account of how the disorder began, how many officers or civilians were injured and whether charges would follow.

The scenes in London contrasted with the situation in Paris, where authorities had prepared for possible unrest following the emotionally charged match between France and Morocco.

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More than 20,000 police officers were reportedly deployed across France, including around 8,000 in Paris. Security was increased around major public areas, while restrictions were imposed at several gathering points in an attempt to prevent large-scale violence.

The French capital remained mostly peaceful despite thousands of supporters taking to the streets. Fans waved French and Moroccan flags, sounded car horns and gathered in central areas after the match. Isolated confrontations were reported near Les Halles, where riot police intervened around a police vehicle, but the incidents did not develop into widespread disorder.

Morocco’s defeat ended another impressive World Cup campaign, four years after the Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach the semi-finals. Their latest run again captured attention across Africa and Europe, although the celebrations and disappointment surrounding the team’s campaign were marred by incidents in London and, earlier in the tournament, parts of the Netherlands.