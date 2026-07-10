FIFA World Cup 2026: British Airways and Norwegian Air bet their logos on Euro quarter-final

British Airways and Norwegian Air place a hilarious logo-swap bet ahead of Sunday’s big match (IST), and fans are loving the drama Norway's Erling Haaland gestures during a news ahead of their quarterfinal World Cup soccer match against England Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP/PTI)(AP07_09_2026_000524B) (AP)

What’s the bet? The FIFA fever has reached the skies!

Ahead of the Norway vs England quarter-final, airline companies Norwegian Air and British Airways have engaged in a social media banter, placing a fun bet before the big clash.

It began when Norwegian Air challenged British Airways on Instagram, proposing that the losing airline replace its Instagram profile logo with the winner’s for a day. After initially hesitating, British Airways accepted with the cheeky reply: “Scared? Nor-way, mate.”